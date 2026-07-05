International career

Harpreet Singh Bhatia is an Indian cricketer known for his strong performances in domestic cricket. He has been a key player for the Chhattisgarh team and Central Zone, and he now plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Here is a summary of Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s international career:

2009: He was named vice-captain of the India U-19 team for their tour of Australia. During this tour, Harpreet scored 262 runs at an average of 52.40.

2010: He represented India in the ICC U-19 World Cup. He played six matches and scored 70 runs in three innings, with a half-century. The Indian team was eliminated after losing to South Africa in the playoffs.

Although Harpreet's international career didn’t last long at the senior level, his performances at the youth level were impressive. He continues to be a strong presence in domestic cricket.

Leagues Participation

His IPL career is one of notable starts and long gaps, showing both struggles and some promising performances.

Indian Premier League

Harpreet Bhatia began his IPL career on 22 March 2010, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians. He was in the playing eleven but did not get a chance to bat. He has been part of three IPL teams over the years.

Year Team Notes 2010 Kolkata Knight Riders Debut match, didn’t bat. 2011 Kolkata Knight Riders Played one match, had limited chances. 2011-2012 Pune Warriors India Played three matches, scored 20 runs. 2023 Punjab Kings Played three matches, scored 76 runs, including 41 off 28 balls against Mumbai Indians. 2024 Punjab Kings Played two matches, scored 27 runs. 2025 N/A Did not join the auction, possibly due to recent performances.

Harpreet has had a mixed IPL career. He did well in 2023, but his absence from the 2025 auction suggests his form may not have been strong enough for selection.

Domestic career

Harpreet Singh Bhatia first became known during the 2008–09 Cooch Behar Trophy season, where he scored nearly 700 runs and was the top performer for the Under-19 team. He made his first-class debut on 3 November 2009 against Haryana and had already played his List A debut in February 2008.

In the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy season, Harpreet was the leading run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh with 629 runs in seven matches. The next year, in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 271 runs in five matches, once again leading the batting for his team. In 2018, Harpreet moved to Chhattisgarh. He became a key player for them, scoring 627 runs in eight Ranji Trophy matches during the 2018–19 season.

In the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy season, Harpreet scored 516 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 94.33. This led to his selection for the India Red squad for the 2019–20 Duleep Trophy. In the 2022–23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 196 runs in five innings for Chhattisgarh.

Harpreet has played 75 first-class matches, 90 List-A matches, and 89 T20 matches. In the last season, he did not play in the Ranji Trophy, but scored 139 runs in six Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and 155 runs in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali matches.

Records and achievements

Harpreet Singh Bhatia has achieved several important milestones throughout his cricket career. Below are his major records:

2008–09 Cooch Behar Trophy: Scored 709 runs in seven matches. He was named Under-19 Player of the Year.

2009 Under-19 Team Tour of Australia: Served as vice-captain and scored 262 runs at an average of 52.40.

2017–18 Ranji Trophy: Led Madhya Pradesh with 629 runs in seven matches.

2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Scored 271 runs in five matches, leading Madhya Pradesh’s batting.

2022–23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Scored 196 runs in five innings, becoming Chhattisgarh’s second-highest scorer.

2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Scored 516 runs in seven matches with a strike rate of 94.33.

2023 Indian Premier League (IPL): Set a record for the longest gap between two IPL appearances—10 years and 332 days.

Personal life

His personal life and assets have often attracted attention, along with discussions about his fan following.

Finance

As of September 2024, Harpreet Singh Bhatia has a net worth of $2.15 million, according to data from peopleai.com.

Family

Harpreet has posted photos with his parents and sister. However, there are no details available about their names in public sources.

House

Harpreet lives in one of the most prestigious areas of Chhattisgarh, India.

Scandals

In 2022, Harpreet Singh Bhatia faced a legal case regarding fraud and forgery. It was reported that in 2014, he used a fake higher education certificate to get a job as an auditor in a government agency. The diploma he submitted was from Bundelkhand University, but upon verification, it was found to be invalid.

Fans

In April 2024, Harpreet’s IPL 2024 performance sparked mixed reactions on Twitter. Some fans supported him, while others criticized his performance. He has 26k followers on Instagram.