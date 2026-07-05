Hashan Dumindu

Hashan Dumindu

all rounder

Full name:Hashan Dumindu
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Colts Cricket Club

Galle Nsl

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches746233
Innings1531
Overs46.011.03.0
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs2305329
Wickets420
Avg57.526.50
SR69330
Eco54.819.66
BB220
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches746233
Innings1196030
Not outs784
Runs39141647638
Balls Faced78172530527
Avg34.9431.6724.53
SR50.0765.09121.06
Fours38612450
Fifties21106
Sixies181519
Highest16811162
Hundreds920

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