Hashan Dumindu
all rounder
|Full name:
|Hashan Dumindu
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|74
|62
|33
|Innings
|15
|3
|1
|Overs
|46.0
|11.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|230
|53
|29
|Wickets
|4
|2
|0
|Avg
|57.5
|26.5
|0
|SR
|69
|33
|0
|Eco
|5
|4.81
|9.66
|BB
|2
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|74
|62
|33
|Innings
|119
|60
|30
|Not outs
|7
|8
|4
|Runs
|3914
|1647
|638
|Balls Faced
|7817
|2530
|527
|Avg
|34.94
|31.67
|24.53
|SR
|50.07
|65.09
|121.06
|Fours
|386
|124
|50
|Fifties
|21
|10
|6
|Sixies
|18
|15
|19
|Highest
|168
|111
|62
|Hundreds
|9
|2
|0