International career

Himanshu Sharma has not yet played in international cricket. He started his career in a different way by joining the IPL directly without playing at district or state levels. Himanshu works very hard and believes that effort brings results. He said, “Keep working hard, keep toiling. Things will happen”. His story shows that with dedication, players can reach big opportunities.

Leagues Participation

Himanshu Sharma plays in different cricket leagues to build his career. In the Indian Premier League, he has been part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2023.

Indian Premier League

Himanshu Sharma joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the team found him through their scouting system. The system uses artificial intelligence to search for players from less known areas. Before the 2023 IPL auction, RCB asked Himanshu to try out, and the coaches liked his bowling. In February 2023, RCB bought him for INR 20 lakhs. He played his first IPL match in May 2023 and appeared again in 2024. After that, he has not played more games. His future in the IPL depends on the 2025 auction.

Year Team Notes 2023–2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Found through AI scouting, debuted in 2023, played two matches, future depends on 2025 auction

Domestic career

Himanshu Sharma started playing cricket in Sikar. Later, he moved to Jaipur to focus more on cricket. He began playing only in 2017 and had never played competitive cricket before that. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s scouting team found Himanshu through their Hinterland Scouting system. This system uses artificial intelligence to find players from less known areas. After they saw his skill, the team asked Himanshu to come for trials. The coaches liked his bowling and potential.

Records and achievements

By December 2023, Himanshu Sharma has not won any big awards internationally. Still, fans and cricket experts noticed his work with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He played his first T20 match on 21 May 2023 in Bangalore, for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Titans.

He played 2 IPL matches in 2023 and 2024.

He bowled 5 overs in total.

He gave 57 runs.

He did not take any wickets.

His bowling average is 11.40.

His economy rate is 11.40 runs per over.

Personal life

Himanshu Sharma comes from a small town called Sikar in Rajasthan. His father played volleyball at the state level before he became a teacher. There is no public information about Himanshu’s house or cars.

Family

Himanshu grew up in Sikar, about 100 km from Jaipur. His father was a state volleyball player and later worked as a teacher. No details are known about his wife or children.

Finance

Himanshu’s net worth is between 1 and 5 million dollars.

Scandals

There is confusion about Himanshu’s birth date. The IPL website says 6 June 1998, but Royal Challengers Bangalore states 1 November 1998.

Fans

Himanshu has about 32,000 followers on Instagram.