William George Jacks

William George Jacks

batsman

Full name:William George Jacks
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

England

MI London

Mumbai Indians

Pretoria Capitals

Surrey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2465226114
Innings431482047
Overs54.314.01.0500.094.2100.2
Balls------
Maidens5006512
Runs2327251687495746
Wickets611371236
Avg38.6672545.5941.2520.72
SR54.584681.0847.1616.72
Eco4.255.1453.375.247.43
BB611624
4w000101
5w100200
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2465226114
Innings4467825108
Not outs000908
Runs8916010823636663021
Balls Faced901447138686731940
Avg22.25401834.2426.6430.21
SR98.88111.11152.1161.0998.95155.72
Fours6131730778298
Fifties01015326
Sixies5824221151
Highest31944015012196
Hundreds000310

William George Jacks Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultHampshire vs Surrey

Hampshire vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

178

SUR

SUR

174

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultSurrey vs Middlesex

Surrey vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

134

MID

MID

130

ResultSurrey vs Hampshire

Surrey vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

210

HAM

HAM

215

ResultSussex vs Surrey

Sussex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

171

SUR

SUR

175

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Will Jacks News

View all

Right now, you have the opportunity to get to know cricket player Will Jacks better. We have compiled all the information about his life and statistics from cricket matches he has already played.

AI Simulation, T20 Blast | Will Jacks powers Surrey to commanding victory over Middlesex at The Oval

AI Simulation, T20 Blast | Will Jacks powers Surrey to commanding victory over Middlesex at The Oval

Surrey hands another loss to Middlesex at The Oval. Will Jacks started well as he scored 81 runs which powered Surrey to a strong total. Following this, Sam Curran and Reece Topley showed some great bowling performances to restrict Middlesex in the chase.

Will Jacks05:16 PM, 07 April, 2026

That One Handshake at IPL Auction That Transformed RCB’s Fate

Will Jacks04:01 PM, 13 March, 2026

ICC Team of the Tournament Includes Two Stars from England Cricket Team

Will Jacks04:38 PM, 25 February, 2026

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Sahibzada Farhan stuns Will Jacks with 100-metre monster hit over mid-wicket

Will Jacks06:04 AM, 06 January, 2026

Ashes | Twitter shook as careless Jacks singlehandedly ruins Stokes' genius to hand invincible Head reprieve

International career

Will Jacks’ journey to reach international cricket has been filled with several ups and downs. Born in Surrey, he is also a part of the team across all formats on the domestic side, having played for them since 2018. He was also a part of England's Under-19 team in the 2018-19 Under-19 World Cup, playing all six games for the team, and was able to score a century and a half-century. Following Jacks’s impressive performances on the domestic front, he also received an opportunity to play for England, as he was invited to the 55-player training camp following the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a part of the team from 2021 but got the opportunity to make his debut towards the end of 2022.

Will Jacks' formidable all-round skills helped him to get a maiden call-up for the England team, as his rise to the international cricket is given below:

  • September 23, 2022: Will Jacks was selected to play for England in the T20I series against Pakistan, which was an away series. Playing his debut T20I match, he scored 40 runs off 22 balls.
  • December 1, 2022: Following his performances in the T20I series, he also made his Test debut against Pakistan in the first Test. He scored 30 runs off 29 balls and 24 runs off 13 balls, respectively, in both innings. But in his maiden test bowling innings, he took 6 wickets in 40.3 overs, conceding 161 runs.
  • March 1, 2023: Will Jacks also made his ODI debut soon after his performances against Pakistan, as he was selected to play against Bangladesh. In his debut match, he took a wicket while conceding 18 runs in 5 overs, and with the bat, he scored 26 runs off 31 balls.

Indian Premier League

In the Indian Premier League, Will Jacks has played just a few seasons, and his IPL career is as follows:

Year

Information about Participation in the Tournament

IPL 2023

Will Jacks was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they bought him ahead of the 2023 season. However, due to muscle injury, he missed the entire season.

IPL 2024

Playing for RCB in his debut IPL season, Will Jacks scored 230 runs in 8 matches at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 175.57. He also took two wickets for the team at an average of 50. His most memorable innings with the bat came against Gujarat Titans, where he scored 100 runs in 41 balls.

IPL 2025

For the IPL 2025 season, Jacks was sold to Mumbai Indians for 5.25 crore INR, as RCB decided not to use the RTM card on him.

Domestic career

Will Jacks is a part of Surrey’s domestic cricket team, playing in all three formats for them. He made his First-class debut on June 20, 2018, in the match against Somerset, where he scored just 15 runs off 59 balls. His List A debut also came against Somerset on May 18, 2018, where he was ineffective, scoring just 3 runs off 8 balls. In his T20 debut against Middlesex, which was played on July 5, 2018, he also did not perform well, scoring just 3 runs off 4 balls.

In his first-class career, Jacks scored 2455 runs in 54 matches at an average of 34.09, which includes 3 centuries and 16 half-centuries. With the bowl, he has taken 44 wickets at an average of 42.61, which also includes 3 five-wicket hauls. In his List A career, he has scored 974 runs in 37 matches at an average of 27.05, with one century and 6 half-centuries. With the bowl, he took 16 wickets at an average of 40.50. However, in his entire T20 career, Jacks has scored 5033 runs in 199 matches at an average of 28.43, with 4 centuries and 34 half-centuries. Also, he took 64 wickets in 89 innings at an average of 22.

Records and achievements

Will Jacks' international career has just started but he has been able to fill it with a few records and achievements.

Awards:

  • In his Test debut against Pakistan, he took 6 wickets, making his spell among the best bowling spells on debut in Test history.
  • Along with Jos Buttler, he also made a second wicket partnership of 129 runs against West Indies in the T20I match.

Records:

  • First-class Cricket: In his First-class career, he has scored 2455 runs in 54 matches at an average of 34.09, with 3 centuries and 17 half-centuries. Also, he took 44 wickets at an average of 42.61 and an economy of 3.31.
  • List A Cricket: He has played 37 matches and scored 974 runs at an average of 27.05, with one century and 6 half-centuries. Also, he took 16 wickets at an average of 40.50 and an economy of 5.43.
  • T20 Cricket: In his entire T20 career, he has played 199 matches and scored 5033 runs at an average of 28.43, which also includes 4 centuries and 34 half-centuries. He has also taken. 64 wickets in 89 innings at an average of 22 and an economy of 7.30.
  • IPL: He has played 8 matches and scored 230 runs at an average of 32.85, with one century and one half-century. This also comes with an impressive strike rate of 175.57, and with the bowl, he took 2 wickets at an average of 50.
  • Test Cricket: Jacks scored 89 runs and took 6 wickets in 2 Tests for England. With the bat, he has an average of 22.25, and his bowling average is 38.66.
  • ODI Cricket: In the ODI format, he has scored 468 runs in 15 matches at an average of 31.20, with four half-centuries. Also, he holds 5 wickets at an average of 45 and an economy of 5.76.
  • T20I Cricket: In the shortest International format, he has scored 383 runs in 23 matches at a strike rate of 136.78. He also holds a wicket at an average of 41.

Personal life

Will Jacks was born on 21 November 1998 in Chertsey, Surrey, and his journey to play for England's team was full of dedication and hard work to the game. He is the son of George Jacks and Linda Jacks, who supported him a lot to become a successful cricketer. Jacks completed high school and did not study further to pursue his career in cricket, due to which he did not graduate. His performances in the school tournaments also helped him to be noticed by other selectors, and he became a part of Surrey's domestic team in 2018.

Family Life

Will Jacks was born on 21 November 1998 in Chertsey, Surrey, to George Jacks and Linda Jacks. Currently, he is unmarried, but he is also having an affair with Ama Brumwell for a long time and is expected to marry soon. Fans have also seen Will Jacks and Ama Brumwell various times on their social media handles, posting together.

Financial Standing

Jacks' net worth is approximately 7 crore INR according to some sources, and his main sources of income are international and domestic cricket, along with the franchise leagues which he plays around the world. Also, by being a part of Mumbai Indians for 5.25 crore INR ahead of the IPL 2025 season, his financial standings have seen a significant boost.

Cars and House

There is not much information regarding Will Jack's cars on the internet as the player has not been spotted driving by the media or fans as of now. Along with that, he also has a house in Surrey which has various luxurious items with the touch of a traditional look. But, the worth of his home also remains unknown to the internet.

Scandals

Will Jacks has not been involved in any scandals throughout his domestic and international career as of now. But he was involved in a major auction twist, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not retain him or use the RTM card in the IPL 2025 auction. Following this, he was sold to Mumbai Indians at a price of 5.25 crore INR, which angered various RCB fans.

Fans and Social Media Presence

Will Jacks is also active on social media platforms, where he stays connected with his fans. On his Instagram, Jacks has 1 million followers and posts about his match performances, team collaboration posts, family time, trips, and much more. Fans also actively connect with the player on his Instagram, where he posts more than on other platforms.

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