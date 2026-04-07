William George Jacks

Will Jacks News View all Right now, you have the opportunity to get to know cricket player Will Jacks better. We have compiled all the information about his life and statistics from cricket matches he has already played. AI Simulation, T20 Blast | Will Jacks powers Surrey to commanding victory over Middlesex at The Oval Surrey hands another loss to Middlesex at The Oval. Will Jacks started well as he scored 81 runs which powered Surrey to a strong total. Following this, Sam Curran and Reece Topley showed some great bowling performances to restrict Middlesex in the chase. Will Jacks That One Handshake at IPL Auction That Transformed RCB’s Fate Will Jacks ICC Team of the Tournament Includes Two Stars from England Cricket Team Will Jacks Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Sahibzada Farhan stuns Will Jacks with 100-metre monster hit over mid-wicket Will Jacks Ashes | Twitter shook as careless Jacks singlehandedly ruins Stokes' genius to hand invincible Head reprieve

International career Will Jacks’ journey to reach international cricket has been filled with several ups and downs. Born in Surrey, he is also a part of the team across all formats on the domestic side, having played for them since 2018. He was also a part of England's Under-19 team in the 2018-19 Under-19 World Cup, playing all six games for the team, and was able to score a century and a half-century. Following Jacks’s impressive performances on the domestic front, he also received an opportunity to play for England, as he was invited to the 55-player training camp following the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a part of the team from 2021 but got the opportunity to make his debut towards the end of 2022. Will Jacks' formidable all-round skills helped him to get a maiden call-up for the England team, as his rise to the international cricket is given below: September 23, 2022: Will Jacks was selected to play for England in the T20I series against Pakistan, which was an away series. Playing his debut T20I match, he scored 40 runs off 22 balls.

December 1, 2022: Following his performances in the T20I series, he also made his Test debut against Pakistan in the first Test. He scored 30 runs off 29 balls and 24 runs off 13 balls, respectively, in both innings. But in his maiden test bowling innings, he took 6 wickets in 40.3 overs, conceding 161 runs.

March 1, 2023: Will Jacks also made his ODI debut soon after his performances against Pakistan, as he was selected to play against Bangladesh. In his debut match, he took a wicket while conceding 18 runs in 5 overs, and with the bat, he scored 26 runs off 31 balls.

Indian Premier League In the Indian Premier League, Will Jacks has played just a few seasons, and his IPL career is as follows: Year Information about Participation in the Tournament IPL 2023 Will Jacks was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they bought him ahead of the 2023 season. However, due to muscle injury, he missed the entire season. IPL 2024 Playing for RCB in his debut IPL season, Will Jacks scored 230 runs in 8 matches at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 175.57. He also took two wickets for the team at an average of 50. His most memorable innings with the bat came against Gujarat Titans, where he scored 100 runs in 41 balls. IPL 2025 For the IPL 2025 season, Jacks was sold to Mumbai Indians for 5.25 crore INR, as RCB decided not to use the RTM card on him.

Domestic career Will Jacks is a part of Surrey’s domestic cricket team, playing in all three formats for them. He made his First-class debut on June 20, 2018, in the match against Somerset, where he scored just 15 runs off 59 balls. His List A debut also came against Somerset on May 18, 2018, where he was ineffective, scoring just 3 runs off 8 balls. In his T20 debut against Middlesex, which was played on July 5, 2018, he also did not perform well, scoring just 3 runs off 4 balls. In his first-class career, Jacks scored 2455 runs in 54 matches at an average of 34.09, which includes 3 centuries and 16 half-centuries. With the bowl, he has taken 44 wickets at an average of 42.61, which also includes 3 five-wicket hauls. In his List A career, he has scored 974 runs in 37 matches at an average of 27.05, with one century and 6 half-centuries. With the bowl, he took 16 wickets at an average of 40.50. However, in his entire T20 career, Jacks has scored 5033 runs in 199 matches at an average of 28.43, with 4 centuries and 34 half-centuries. Also, he took 64 wickets in 89 innings at an average of 22.

Records and achievements Will Jacks' international career has just started but he has been able to fill it with a few records and achievements. Awards: In his Test debut against Pakistan, he took 6 wickets, making his spell among the best bowling spells on debut in Test history.

Along with Jos Buttler, he also made a second wicket partnership of 129 runs against West Indies in the T20I match. Records: First-class Cricket: In his First-class career, he has scored 2455 runs in 54 matches at an average of 34.09, with 3 centuries and 17 half-centuries. Also, he took 44 wickets at an average of 42.61 and an economy of 3.31.

List A Cricket: He has played 37 matches and scored 974 runs at an average of 27.05, with one century and 6 half-centuries. Also, he took 16 wickets at an average of 40.50 and an economy of 5.43.

T20 Cricket: In his entire T20 career, he has played 199 matches and scored 5033 runs at an average of 28.43, which also includes 4 centuries and 34 half-centuries. He has also taken. 64 wickets in 89 innings at an average of 22 and an economy of 7.30.

IPL: He has played 8 matches and scored 230 runs at an average of 32.85, with one century and one half-century. This also comes with an impressive strike rate of 175.57, and with the bowl, he took 2 wickets at an average of 50.

Test Cricket: Jacks scored 89 runs and took 6 wickets in 2 Tests for England. With the bat, he has an average of 22.25, and his bowling average is 38.66.

ODI Cricket: In the ODI format, he has scored 468 runs in 15 matches at an average of 31.20, with four half-centuries. Also, he holds 5 wickets at an average of 45 and an economy of 5.76.

T20I Cricket: In the shortest International format, he has scored 383 runs in 23 matches at a strike rate of 136.78. He also holds a wicket at an average of 41.