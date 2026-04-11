Vyshak Vijay Kumar News View all You have the opportunity to get to know cricket player Vyshak Vijay Kumar. We provide all the latest information about him, including the results of past matches and what cricket records he plans to set. BCCI Confirms Squad for Pakistan Match as Wicketkeeper Steps Up as Captain India will now be facing Pakistan once again after their controversial clashes in the Asia Cup. Both teams will face each other in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, which starts on 14 November. BCCI has also announced its squad for the tournament, with a new captain. Vyshak Vijay Kumar Duleep Trophy | Axar Patel shines with bat and ball as India D seizes control Vyshak Vijay Kumar IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to all-round RCB outclass Titans to earn hat-trick of wins in atypical Chinnaswamy Vyshak Vijay Kumar Vijay Hazare Trophy | Mumbai ride on Prithvi Shaw wave yet again to reach Grand Finale

International career

Vyshak Vijay Kumar is a young cricketer from India with a bright future. He started as a batsman but later became a medium-pace bowler. Vyshak has made a name for himself in domestic cricket and the IPL, where he played for the Punjab Kings. His skill and hard work have helped him gain attention in the cricket world.

Here’s a timeline of Vyshak's international career:

October 25, 2024: Vyshak was called up to the Indian national team for the first time. He was selected to join the squad for the four-match T20I series in South Africa.

Leagues Participation

Vyshak Vijay Kumar has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has impressed many with his performances.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Vyshak Vijay Kumar’s IPL journey began in 2023 when he joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement.

Year Team Matches Played Price Performance Highlights 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 1 N/A Debuted on April 15, 2023, against Delhi Capitals 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 4 N/A Best performance: 1 for 23 in 4 overs against KKR (March 30, 2024) 2025 Punjab Kings N/A 1.80 Crore Bought in 2025 auction

For IPL 2025, Vyshak joined Punjab Kings for 1.80 crore rupees. His role in the upcoming season will be watched closely.

Domestic career

Vyshak Vijay Kumar started his domestic cricket career on February 24, 2021, playing for Karnataka in the 2020-2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He then played his first Twenty20 match for Karnataka on November 5, 2021, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-2022. Vyshak’s first-class debut was on February 17, 2022, in the 2021-2022 Ranji Trophy.

By 2024, Vyshak had taken 175 wickets in 76 matches across all formats, with his best performance being 8/123. In the 2022-2023 season, he was one of Karnataka’s top wicket-takers with 31 wickets. During the 2024 Ranji Trophy, Vyshak took 39 wickets and scored a century, showing his skill as a strong all-rounder.

Records and achievements

Vyshak Vijay Kumar has reached important milestones in both batting and bowling. He has played 7 matches with a total of 13 runs, and his highest score is 13 runs against KKR on April 26, 2023. He has not scored any half-centuries or hit any sixes, and his batting average is 13.00.

In bowling, Vyshak has played 7 matches, bowled 24 overs, and taken 9 wickets. His best performance was on April 15, 2023, against Delhi Capitals, where he took 3 wickets for 20 runs. In the field, Vyshak has 1 catch.

During the 2024 Ranji Trophy, he took 39 wickets and scored 100 runs, proving his skills as an all-rounder.

Personal life

Vyshak Vijay Kumar has a supportive family and a private life.

Family

His father is Vijay Kumar and he was Vyshak's first coach. He quit his job to focus on his son's training. His mother, Brunda Vijay took care of the family and later became a director at the company where she worked.

Finance

Vyshak’s net worth in 2024 is around 20 lakh rupees (about 25 thousand dollars).

Scandals

One incident that caused some attention happened at a birthday party in Bangalore. A cricket friend called Vyshak "heavy" and threw him. This comment affected Vyshak a lot. He couldn’t sleep because of it. The next day, Vyshak decided to focus on losing weight.

In 2018, Vyshak was not selected for the Karnataka team. He admitted his physical fitness did not meet the standards, which slowed his progress.

Fans

Vyshak has 170k followers on Instagram. There are no major news stories about his interactions with fans.