Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Vyshak Vijay Kumar

bowler

Full name:Vyshak Vijay Kumar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Gulbarga Mystics

Karnataka

Punjab Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121321
Innings241321
Overs348.2100.475.0
Balls---
Maidens6981
Runs1100602606
Wickets471931
Avg23.431.6819.54
SR44.4631.7814.51
Eco3.155.988.08
BB843
4w220
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121321
Innings1657
Not outs123
Runs1164232
Balls Faced3464727
Avg7.73148
SR33.5289.36118.51
Fours940
Fifties000
Sixies012
Highest232013
Hundreds000

Vyshak Vijay Kumar Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

264

PBKS

PBKS

265

ResultPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

222

RR

RR

228

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

210

DC

DC

216

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

199

RCB

RCB

222

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

T20 Maharaja Trophy

Vyshak Vijay Kumar News

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You have the opportunity to get to know cricket player Vyshak Vijay Kumar. We provide all the latest information about him, including the results of past matches and what cricket records he plans to set.

BCCI Confirms Squad for Pakistan Match as Wicketkeeper Steps Up as Captain

BCCI Confirms Squad for Pakistan Match as Wicketkeeper Steps Up as Captain

India will now be facing Pakistan once again after their controversial clashes in the Asia Cup. Both teams will face each other in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, which starts on 14 November. BCCI has also announced its squad for the tournament, with a new captain.

Vyshak Vijay Kumar06:32 PM, 05 September, 2024

Duleep Trophy | Axar Patel shines with bat and ball as India D seizes control

Vyshak Vijay Kumar10:53 PM, 04 May, 2024

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to all-round RCB outclass Titans to earn hat-trick of wins in atypical Chinnaswamy

Vyshak Vijay Kumar04:51 PM, 11 March, 2021

Vijay Hazare Trophy | Mumbai ride on Prithvi Shaw wave yet again to reach Grand Finale

International career

Vyshak Vijay Kumar is a young cricketer from India with a bright future. He started as a batsman but later became a medium-pace bowler. Vyshak has made a name for himself in domestic cricket and the IPL, where he played for the Punjab Kings. His skill and hard work have helped him gain attention in the cricket world.

Here’s a timeline of Vyshak's international career:

  • October 25, 2024: Vyshak was called up to the Indian national team for the first time. He was selected to join the squad for the four-match T20I series in South Africa.

Leagues Participation

Vyshak Vijay Kumar has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has impressed many with his performances.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Vyshak Vijay Kumar’s IPL journey began in 2023 when he joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement.

Year

Team

Matches Played

Price

Performance Highlights

2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

1

N/A

Debuted on April 15, 2023, against Delhi Capitals

2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

4

N/A

Best performance: 1 for 23 in 4 overs against KKR (March 30, 2024)

2025

Punjab Kings

N/A

1.80 Crore

Bought in 2025 auction

For IPL 2025, Vyshak joined Punjab Kings for 1.80 crore rupees. His role in the upcoming season will be watched closely.

Domestic career

Vyshak Vijay Kumar started his domestic cricket career on February 24, 2021, playing for Karnataka in the 2020-2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He then played his first Twenty20 match for Karnataka on November 5, 2021, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-2022. Vyshak’s first-class debut was on February 17, 2022, in the 2021-2022 Ranji Trophy.

By 2024, Vyshak had taken 175 wickets in 76 matches across all formats, with his best performance being 8/123. In the 2022-2023 season, he was one of Karnataka’s top wicket-takers with 31 wickets. During the 2024 Ranji Trophy, Vyshak took 39 wickets and scored a century, showing his skill as a strong all-rounder.

Records and achievements

Vyshak Vijay Kumar has reached important milestones in both batting and bowling. He has played 7 matches with a total of 13 runs, and his highest score is 13 runs against KKR on April 26, 2023. He has not scored any half-centuries or hit any sixes, and his batting average is 13.00.

In bowling, Vyshak has played 7 matches, bowled 24 overs, and taken 9 wickets. His best performance was on April 15, 2023, against Delhi Capitals, where he took 3 wickets for 20 runs. In the field, Vyshak has 1 catch.

During the 2024 Ranji Trophy, he took 39 wickets and scored 100 runs, proving his skills as an all-rounder.

Personal life

Vyshak Vijay Kumar has a supportive family and a private life.

Family

His father is Vijay Kumar and he was Vyshak's first coach. He quit his job to focus on his son's training. His mother, Brunda Vijay took care of the family and later became a director at the company where she worked.

Finance

Vyshak’s net worth in 2024 is around 20 lakh rupees (about 25 thousand dollars).

Scandals

One incident that caused some attention happened at a birthday party in Bangalore. A cricket friend called Vyshak "heavy" and threw him. This comment affected Vyshak a lot. He couldn’t sleep because of it. The next day, Vyshak decided to focus on losing weight.

In 2018, Vyshak was not selected for the Karnataka team. He admitted his physical fitness did not meet the standards, which slowed his progress.

Fans

Vyshak has 170k followers on Instagram. There are no major news stories about his interactions with fans.

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