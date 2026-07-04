Iqbal Hossain
batsman
|Full name:
|Iqbal Hossain
|Nationality:
|Austria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|13.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|91
|91
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|15.16
|15.16
|SR
|13
|13
|Eco
|7
|7
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|25
|25
|Innings
|21
|21
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|532
|532
|Balls Faced
|328
|328
|Avg
|25.33
|25.33
|SR
|162.19
|162.19
|Fours
|49
|49
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|38
|38
|Highest
|71
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0