Iqbal Hossain

Iqbal Hossain

batsman

Full name:Iqbal Hossain
Nationality:Austria

Teams

2025 Teams

Fortune Barishal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings66
Overs13.013.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9191
Wickets66
Avg15.1615.16
SR1313
Eco77
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2525
Innings2121
Not outs00
Runs532532
Balls Faced328328
Avg25.3325.33
SR162.19162.19
Fours4949
Fifties33
Sixies3838
Highest7171
Hundreds00

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