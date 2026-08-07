International career

Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi was born on December 28, 2002, in Pakistan. He is a cricketer known for his right-arm medium-fast bowling. His style is aggressive yet controlled, and he is skilled at hitting the right areas consistently. This makes him a strong bowler in both domestic and international cricket.

His batting skills have also caught the attention of fans and experts. People are excited to see how he will grow as a player in the coming years.

ODI Debut: Australia vs Pakistan, Melbourne - November 4, 2024 Last Match: South Africa vs Pakistan, Cape Town - December 19, 2024

T20I Debut: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi - April 18, 2024 Last Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Dunedin - March 18, 2025

Career Timeline 2020: Named in Pakistan's squad for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. 2024: Played well in the Pakistan Super League, earning a call-up to the T20I squad for Pakistan's 5-match home series against New Zealand. April 18, 2024: Made his T20I debut in the first match against New Zealand, but did not bat due to rain. November 4, 2024: Debuted in ODI cricket against Australia, scoring 22 runs in his first match. December 2024: Played his last ODI match against South Africa. February 2025: Not included in Pakistan's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to limited ODI experience (eight matches).



Irfan Khan Niazi has played eight ODI matches, scoring 48 runs, and 12 T20I matches, scoring 165 runs at a strike rate of 133.06.

Leagues Participation

Irfan Khan Niazi was picked by Karachi Kings in 2023 to play in the Pakistan Super League.

Pakistan Super League

Irfan Khan Niazi was picked by Karachi Kings in 2023 for the Pakistan Super League. He played 8 matches and scored 92 runs with an average of 23 and a strike rate of 135. In 2024, he played 9 matches, scoring 172 runs with an average of 43 and a strike rate of 140. His fielding was excellent, and he earned the title of fielder of the tournament.

Year Team Notes 2023 Karachi Kings Played 8 matches, scored 92 runs, average 23, strike rate 135. 2024 Karachi Kings Played 9 matches, scored 172 runs, average 43, strike rate 140. Fielder of the tournament. 2025 Karachi Kings Part of the squad for PSL 2025.

Domestic career

Irfan Khan Niazi started his cricket career in 2015 when he switched from tape-ball to hard-ball cricket. He joined Ikram Shaheed Cricket Club in Mianwali and later played Under-19 cricket at the district level in 2016 and at the regional level in 2017. In 2019, he was selected for the Central Punjab team for the 2019-20 domestic season and stayed with the team for the 2020-21 season.

Irfan played his first List A match in February 2020 for Pakistan Shaheens against Marylebone Cricket Club in Lahore. He scored 13 runs in that match, and his team won by 5 wickets. He then played his first T20 match for Central Punjab in the 2020 National T20 Cup, where his team won by 7 wickets, but Irfan did not bat.

In December 2021, Irfan was chosen to represent Pakistan in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He played his first-class debut match on 10 September 2023 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He scored 19 runs in the first innings and 11 in the second innings. During the tournament, Irfan played 7 matches and scored 345 runs. He also played for the State Bank of Pakistan in first-class cricket.

Records and achievements

Irfan Khan Niazi has earned recognition for his performances on the field over the years.

2022: Scored 57 runs from 31 balls during the T20 National Cup.

2023: In a match for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he took one catch, one run-out, and scored 35 runs from 16 balls, with six boundaries.

2024: Won Player of the Match in a game against Lahore Qalandars with one catch, one run-out, and 35 runs from 16 balls, including six boundaries.

2024: Made his ODI debut for Pakistan on November 4, with his last match in the series played on November 10.

2024: Debuted in T20Is for Pakistan on April 18, with his final match in the series on December 1 against Zimbabwe.

2024: Awarded Emerging Player of the Year at the PSL 2024 tournament after scoring 171 runs with an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 140.16.

2024: Won the Best Fielder Award after making eight excellent fielding contributions in nine matches.

Personal life

Irfan Khan Niazi keeps his personal life private. Not much is known about his wife. His family seems to be an important part of his life, but they stay away from the public eye.

Scandals

In March 2025, Jason Gillespie, a former Pakistan cricket coach, expressed surprise about Irfan Khan Niazi being left out of the national team for the New Zealand tour. He called the decision "strange", mentioning Irfan’s talent. Irfan played his last series for Pakistan in December 2024 against South Africa. After that, he was left out of the squad for the upcoming series and tour.

Fans

Irfan Khan Niazi has around 85,000 followers on Instagram.