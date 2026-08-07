Israrullah

Israrullah

batsman

Full name:Israrullah
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Peshawar Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1128267
Innings622912
Overs351.1119.521.0
Balls---
Maidens4620
Runs1105627140
Wickets32133
Avg34.5348.2346.66
SR65.8455.342
Eco3.145.236.66
BB731
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1128267
Innings1968166
Not outs931
Runs668627451221
Balls Faced1057831781071
Avg35.7535.1918.78
SR63.286.37114
Fours919327149
Fifties34116
Sixies504130
Highest22215582
Hundreds1450

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