Israrullah
batsman
|Full name:
|Israrullah
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|112
|82
|67
|Innings
|62
|29
|12
|Overs
|351.1
|119.5
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|46
|2
|0
|Runs
|1105
|627
|140
|Wickets
|32
|13
|3
|Avg
|34.53
|48.23
|46.66
|SR
|65.84
|55.3
|42
|Eco
|3.14
|5.23
|6.66
|BB
|7
|3
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|112
|82
|67
|Innings
|196
|81
|66
|Not outs
|9
|3
|1
|Runs
|6686
|2745
|1221
|Balls Faced
|10578
|3178
|1071
|Avg
|35.75
|35.19
|18.78
|SR
|63.2
|86.37
|114
|Fours
|919
|327
|149
|Fifties
|34
|11
|6
|Sixies
|50
|41
|30
|Highest
|222
|155
|82
|Hundreds
|14
|5
|0