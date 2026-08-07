Jack Henry Plom

Jack Henry Plom

bowler

Full name:Jack Henry Plom
Nationality:England

Teams

2025 Teams

England

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1513
Innings0513
Overs036.440.4
Balls---
Maidens031
Runs0243391
Wickets0616
Avg040.524.43
SR036.6615.25
Eco06.629.61
BB033
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1513
Innings049
Not outs034
Runs01138
Balls Faced01438
Avg0117.6
SR078.57100
Fours022
Fifties000
Sixies002
Highest0912
Hundreds000

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