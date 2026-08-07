Jack Henry Plom
bowler
|Full name:
|Jack Henry Plom
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|13
|Innings
|0
|5
|13
|Overs
|0
|36.4
|40.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|1
|Runs
|0
|243
|391
|Wickets
|0
|6
|16
|Avg
|0
|40.5
|24.43
|SR
|0
|36.66
|15.25
|Eco
|0
|6.62
|9.61
|BB
|0
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|13
|Innings
|0
|4
|9
|Not outs
|0
|3
|4
|Runs
|0
|11
|38
|Balls Faced
|0
|14
|38
|Avg
|0
|11
|7.6
|SR
|0
|78.57
|100
|Fours
|0
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|2
|Highest
|0
|9
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0