Jahandad Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jahandad Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|21
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|51.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|226
|85
|Wickets
|9
|6
|Avg
|25.11
|14.16
|SR
|34
|14
|Eco
|4.43
|6.07
|BB
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|21
|Innings
|11
|16
|Not outs
|2
|5
|Runs
|249
|135
|Balls Faced
|259
|130
|Avg
|27.66
|12.27
|SR
|96.13
|103.84
|Fours
|26
|9
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|11
|4
|Highest
|76
|54
|Hundreds
|0
|0