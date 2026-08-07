Jahandad Khan

Jahandad Khan

all rounder

Full name:Jahandad Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Lahore Qalandars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1221
Innings66
Overs51.014.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs22685
Wickets96
Avg25.1114.16
SR3414
Eco4.436.07
BB52
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1221
Innings1116
Not outs25
Runs249135
Balls Faced259130
Avg27.6612.27
SR96.13103.84
Fours269
Fifties11
Sixies114
Highest7654
Hundreds00

Another Players

Rauf, Haris

Rauf, Haris

Prasanna, Seekkuge

Prasanna, Seekkuge

Faizan Khan, Mohammad

Faizan Khan, Mohammad

Baig, Mirza Tahir

Baig, Mirza Tahir

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Lynn, Chris

Lynn, Chris

Denly, Joe

Denly, Joe

Imran, Mohammad

Imran, Mohammad

Afridi, Shaheen

Afridi, Shaheen

Abell, Tom

Abell, Tom