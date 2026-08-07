Jamie Brown
bowler
|Full name:
|Jamie Brown
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|14
|1
|Innings
|14
|14
|1
|Overs
|195.3
|98.4
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|36
|4
|0
|Runs
|622
|480
|46
|Wickets
|25
|17
|1
|Avg
|24.88
|28.23
|46
|SR
|46.92
|34.82
|24
|Eco
|3.18
|4.86
|11.5
|BB
|5
|4
|1
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|14
|1
|Innings
|13
|8
|0
|Not outs
|8
|5
|0
|Runs
|59
|16
|0
|Balls Faced
|156
|25
|0
|Avg
|11.8
|5.33
|0
|SR
|37.82
|64
|0
|Fours
|8
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|14
|6
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0