Jamie Brown

Jamie Brown

bowler

Full name:Jamie Brown
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10141
Innings14141
Overs195.398.44.0
Balls---
Maidens3640
Runs62248046
Wickets25171
Avg24.8828.2346
SR46.9234.8224
Eco3.184.8611.5
BB541
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10141
Innings1380
Not outs850
Runs59160
Balls Faced156250
Avg11.85.330
SR37.82640
Fours810
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1460
Hundreds000

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