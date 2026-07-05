Jared David Warner

Jared David Warner

bowler

Full name:Jared David Warner
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2025 Teams

England

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7101
Innings10101
Overs107.172.02.0
Balls---
Maidens1420
Runs42639715
Wickets1080
Avg42.649.620
SR64.3540
Eco3.975.517.5
BB330
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7101
Innings821
Not outs310
Runs9701
Balls Faced46723
Avg19.401
SR20.77033.33
Fours600
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest3201
Hundreds000

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