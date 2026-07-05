Jared David Warner
bowler
|Full name:
|Jared David Warner
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|10
|1
|Innings
|10
|10
|1
|Overs
|107.1
|72.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|2
|0
|Runs
|426
|397
|15
|Wickets
|10
|8
|0
|Avg
|42.6
|49.62
|0
|SR
|64.3
|54
|0
|Eco
|3.97
|5.51
|7.5
|BB
|3
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|10
|1
|Innings
|8
|2
|1
|Not outs
|3
|1
|0
|Runs
|97
|0
|1
|Balls Faced
|467
|2
|3
|Avg
|19.4
|0
|1
|SR
|20.77
|0
|33.33
|Fours
|6
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|32
|0
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0