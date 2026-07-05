Jason Niemand

Jason Niemand

all rounder

Full name:Jason Niemand
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Cape Linyathi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches363914
Innings192612
Overs94.3138.334.0
Balls---
Maidens560
Runs487682261
Wickets6329
Avg81.1621.3129
SR94.525.9622.66
Eco5.154.927.67
BB463
4w110
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches363914
Innings68389
Not outs511
Runs21761234101
Balls Faced46801648101
Avg34.5333.3512.62
SR46.4974.87100
Fours2781229
Fifties790
Sixies10161
Highest32110828
Hundreds410

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