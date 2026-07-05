Jason Niemand
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jason Niemand
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|39
|14
|Innings
|19
|26
|12
|Overs
|94.3
|138.3
|34.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|6
|0
|Runs
|487
|682
|261
|Wickets
|6
|32
|9
|Avg
|81.16
|21.31
|29
|SR
|94.5
|25.96
|22.66
|Eco
|5.15
|4.92
|7.67
|BB
|4
|6
|3
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|39
|14
|Innings
|68
|38
|9
|Not outs
|5
|1
|1
|Runs
|2176
|1234
|101
|Balls Faced
|4680
|1648
|101
|Avg
|34.53
|33.35
|12.62
|SR
|46.49
|74.87
|100
|Fours
|278
|122
|9
|Fifties
|7
|9
|0
|Sixies
|10
|16
|1
|Highest
|321
|108
|28
|Hundreds
|4
|1
|0