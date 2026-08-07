Jerome Xaba

Jerome Xaba

bowler

Full name:Jerome Xaba
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Northern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches443
Innings633
Overs66.014.03.0
Balls---
Maidens1000
Runs2288933
Wickets410
Avg57890
SR99840
Eco3.456.3511
BB210
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches443
Innings321
Not outs111
Runs3504
Balls Faced13341
Avg17.500
SR26.310400
Fours300
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1804
Hundreds000

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