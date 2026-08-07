Jerome Xaba
bowler
|Full name:
|Jerome Xaba
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|3
|Innings
|6
|3
|3
|Overs
|66.0
|14.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|0
|Runs
|228
|89
|33
|Wickets
|4
|1
|0
|Avg
|57
|89
|0
|SR
|99
|84
|0
|Eco
|3.45
|6.35
|11
|BB
|2
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|3
|Innings
|3
|2
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|35
|0
|4
|Balls Faced
|133
|4
|1
|Avg
|17.5
|0
|0
|SR
|26.31
|0
|400
|Fours
|3
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|0
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0