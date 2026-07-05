Jhatavedh Subramanyan
bowler
|Full name:
|Jhatavedh Subramanyan
|Nationality:
|Hong Kong, China
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|7
|Innings
|3
|6
|Overs
|67.0
|46.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|Runs
|249
|234
|Wickets
|4
|5
|Avg
|62.25
|46.8
|SR
|100.5
|55.2
|Eco
|3.71
|5.08
|BB
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|7
|Innings
|1
|6
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|11
|22
|Balls Faced
|44
|45
|Avg
|11
|5.5
|SR
|25
|48.88
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0