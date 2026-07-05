Jhatavedh Subramanyan

Jhatavedh Subramanyan

bowler

Full name:Jhatavedh Subramanyan
Nationality:Hong Kong, China
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2025 Teams

Lyca Kovai Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches27
Innings36
Overs67.046.0
Balls--
Maidens60
Runs249234
Wickets45
Avg62.2546.8
SR100.555.2
Eco3.715.08
BB32
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches27
Innings16
Not outs02
Runs1122
Balls Faced4445
Avg115.5
SR2548.88
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest119
Hundreds00

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