Match details Lyca Kovai Kings vs Tiruppur Tamizhans T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 11.08.2026

T20

LKK
LKK
TIR
TIR

Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 11, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lyca Kovai Kings Squad

PlayersAkash H Prashid, Ambrish RS, Bafna Maan, CH Jitendra Kumar, Divakar R, Govinth -, K Abhinav, Khan Shahrukh, Kishoor, Lingesh K Deeban, Lokeshwar Suresh, Nag H Trilok, Parakh Manav, Prasad KT Madhava, Sachin B, Siddarth C Andre, Siddharth Manimaran, Subramanyan Jhatavedh, Sudharsan Sai, Vidyuth P
Benchno information yet

Tiruppur Tamizhans Squad

PlayersA Esakkimuthu, Achyuth CV, Anovankar V, Dev Kumar Akshay, Ganesh S, K Shantanu, Kishore Sai, M Bharath, M Mathivannan, M Vishal, Mohamed Ali S, Natarajan Thangarasu, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Prasath S Mohan, R Silambarasan, Raheja Tushar, Rajendran Deepa Pranav Ragavendra, Sasidev Uthirasamy, Sathvik V P Amith, Wafar K
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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