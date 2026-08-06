Match details Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 06.08.2026

T20

SAL
SAL

160

LKK
LKK

194

Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:Salem Spartans won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, August 06, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Salem Spartans Squad

Players
BenchAbishiek S, Arun Mozhi ME Yazh, Iyappan B., Kandepan Sudhan Sanjeevi, Kavin R, Kumar Boopathi Vaishna, Kumar M Uday, Kumar S Harish, Manikandan Karthick, Mohammed M, Nishanth C Hari, Poiyamozhi M, Rahul D, Rajagopal Nidhish, Ram S Ajith, Sandhu Sunny, Shah Rahil, Vedaguru Dinesh, Vivek Rajendran

Lyca Kovai Kings Squad

Players
BenchAkash H Prashid, Ambrish RS, Bafna Maan, CH Jitendra Kumar, Divakar R, Govinth -, Khan Shahrukh, Lingesh K Deeban, Lokeshwar Suresh, Nag H Trilok, Parakh Manav, Prasad KT Madhava, Sachin B, Siddarth C Andre, Siddharth Manimaran, Subramanyan Jhatavedh, Sudharsan Sai, Vidyuth P

Venue Guide

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