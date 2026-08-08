Match details Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 18.08.2026

T20

CHEG
CHEG
LKK
LKK

Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 18, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Chepauk Super Gillies Squad

PlayersAadithiya GG Harish, Ahmed Waseem, Arun B, Arvindh R Ram, Ashwin Murugan, G Rajalingam, Jagadeesan Narayan, K Singh Swapnil, K Aashiq, Krishna N Sunil, Kumar J Prem, Lokesh Raj TD, Mokit Hariharan RS, Prasath M. Mohana, Raj S Dinesh, Silambarasan M, Sujay S, Tanwar Abhishek, Valthapa Ashwanth, Vignesh M
Benchno information yet

Lyca Kovai Kings Squad

PlayersAkash H Prashid, Ambrish RS, Bafna Maan, CH Jitendra Kumar, Divakar R, Govinth -, K Abhinav, Khan Shahrukh, Kishoor, Lingesh K Deeban, Lokeshwar Suresh, Nag H Trilok, Parakh Manav, Prasad KT Madhava, Sachin B, Siddarth C Andre, Siddharth Manimaran, Subramanyan Jhatavedh, Sudharsan Sai, Vidyuth P
Benchno information yet

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