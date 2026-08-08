Match details Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 13.08.2026

T20

LKK
LKK
NEL
NEL

Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 13, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lyca Kovai Kings Squad

PlayersAkash H Prashid, Ambrish RS, Bafna Maan, CH Jitendra Kumar, Divakar R, Govinth -, K Abhinav, Khan Shahrukh, Kishoor, Lingesh K Deeban, Lokeshwar Suresh, Nag H Trilok, Parakh Manav, Prasad KT Madhava, Sachin B, Siddarth C Andre, Siddharth Manimaran, Subramanyan Jhatavedh, Sudharsan Sai, Vidyuth P
Benchno information yet

Nellai Royal Kings Squad

PlayersBala Yoghi Arun, Cherian B Emmanuel, Easwaran Rithik, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Harish NS, Karthik Arun, Khan Muhammed Adnan, Kumar M Uday, Kumar Risheek, Kumar Santhosh, Mukilesh U, Rathi Sachin, Rocky B, Rohan J, Rohit Ramalingam, Selvaganapathi S, SR Athish, V Yudheeshwaran, Yadav R Sonu
Benchno information yet

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