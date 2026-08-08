Squads Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 21.08.2026

T20

LKK
LKK
DID
DID

Playing

LKK
LKK
DID
DID
First TeamSecond Team
Akash H Prashid

no information yet

Ambrish RS

no information yet

Bhuvaneswaran P.

all rounder

Bafna Maan

all rounder

H Dinesh

no information yet

Divakar R

bowler

Govinth -

no information yet

Jayant R K

batsman

K Abhinav

batsman

Karthik Saran M

all rounder

Karuppasamy Sakthi

no information yet

Kishoor

all rounder

Khumar R Vimal

all rounder

Lingesh K Deeban

all rounder

Krish E

no information yet

Lokeshwar Suresh

wicket keeper

Rajesh Nair Anuraag

no information yet

Parakh Manav

all rounder

S Shivam Singh

all rounder

Prasad KT Madhava

no information yet

Saini Hunny

no information yet

Sachin B

batsman

Sasidharan R

no information yet

Siddarth C Andre

no information yet

Sharma Nirankar

no information yet

Singh Shivam

no information yet

VK Vineeth

no information yet

Vidyuth P

bowler

Bench

LKK
LKK
DID
DID

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet