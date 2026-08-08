Squads Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 21.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Akash H Prashid
no information yet
Arul M Viju
bowler
Ambrish RS
no information yet
Bhuvaneswaran P.
all rounder
Bafna Maan
all rounder
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
CH Jitendra Kumar
all rounder
H Dinesh
no information yet
Divakar R
bowler
Indrajith Baba
batsman
Govinth -
no information yet
Jayant R K
batsman
K Abhinav
batsman
Karthik Saran M
all rounder
Khan Shahrukh
batsman
Karuppasamy Sakthi
no information yet
Kishoor
all rounder
Khumar R Vimal
all rounder
Lingesh K Deeban
all rounder
Krish E
no information yet
Lokeshwar Suresh
wicket keeper
Mittan Mohit
batsman
Nag H Trilok
bowler
Rajesh Nair Anuraag
no information yet
Parakh Manav
all rounder
S Shivam Singh
all rounder
Prasad KT Madhava
no information yet
Saini Hunny
no information yet
Sachin B
batsman
Sasidharan R
no information yet
Siddarth C Andre
no information yet
Sharma Nirankar
no information yet
Siddharth Manimaran
bowler
Singh Shivam
no information yet
Subramanyan Jhatavedh
bowler
VK Vineeth
no information yet
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Warrier Sandeep
bowler
Vidyuth P
bowler
Match has not started yet