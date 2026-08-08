Match details Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 08.08.2026

T20

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LKK

Match Info

Match:Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Friday, August 28, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 08, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Madurai Panthers Squad

PlayersAnirudh Balchander, Bhutra R Ravi, Chaturved NS, D Deepesh, Ganesh S Shankar, Himalaya, Karthikeyan Kiran, Khan Shoaib Md, Kumar R Ram, Mahadevan Siddharth, Meiyappan Karthik Palaniapan, Periyaswamy G, Ragavendra V Hari, Rajalingam S, Saravanan P, Singh Gurjapneet, Surya Anand S, Ur Rahman MA Atheeq, Vignesh P
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Lyca Kovai Kings Squad

PlayersAkash H Prashid, Ambrish RS, Bafna Maan, CH Jitendra Kumar, Divakar R, Govinth -, K Abhinav, Khan Shahrukh, Kishoor, Lingesh K Deeban, Lokeshwar Suresh, Nag H Trilok, Parakh Manav, Prasad KT Madhava, Sachin B, Siddarth C Andre, Siddharth Manimaran, Subramanyan Jhatavedh, Sudharsan Sai, Vidyuth P
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