Johan van Dyk

Johan van Dyk

bowler

Full name:Johan van Dyk
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches24158
Innings42158
Overs556.0106.427.0
Balls---
Maidens11950
Runs1886514186
Wickets861610
Avg21.9332.1218.6
SR38.794016.2
Eco3.394.816.88
BB733
4w300
5w400
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches24158
Innings31104
Not outs512
Runs38315912
Balls Faced101222012
Avg14.7317.666
SR37.8472.27100
Fours44121
Fifties100
Sixies630
Highest58459
Hundreds000

Another Players

Van Rensburg, Benjamin

Van Rensburg, Benjamin

Coetzee, Jandre

Coetzee, Jandre

Horatio Triegaardt, Jean-Pierre

Horatio Triegaardt, Jean-Pierre

Oakes, Jason

Oakes, Jason

Pienaar, Obus

Pienaar, Obus

Rasemene, Andrew

Rasemene, Andrew

Abrahams, Gerhardt

Abrahams, Gerhardt

Mnci, Avumile

Mnci, Avumile

Jones, Evan

Jones, Evan

Snyman, Jacques

Snyman, Jacques