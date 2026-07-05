Johan van Dyk
bowler
|Full name:
|Johan van Dyk
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|15
|8
|Innings
|42
|15
|8
|Overs
|556.0
|106.4
|27.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|119
|5
|0
|Runs
|1886
|514
|186
|Wickets
|86
|16
|10
|Avg
|21.93
|32.12
|18.6
|SR
|38.79
|40
|16.2
|Eco
|3.39
|4.81
|6.88
|BB
|7
|3
|3
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|15
|8
|Innings
|31
|10
|4
|Not outs
|5
|1
|2
|Runs
|383
|159
|12
|Balls Faced
|1012
|220
|12
|Avg
|14.73
|17.66
|6
|SR
|37.84
|72.27
|100
|Fours
|44
|12
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|3
|0
|Highest
|58
|45
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0