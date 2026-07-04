Jordan Morris

Jordan Morris

batsman

Full name:Jordan Morris
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches47
Innings67
Overs48.047.0
Balls--
Maidens111
Runs173259
Wickets35
Avg57.6651.8
SR9656.4
Eco3.65.51
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches47
Innings65
Not outs00
Runs11174
Balls Faced15597
Avg18.514.8
SR71.6176.28
Fours123
Fifties10
Sixies55
Highest5045
Hundreds00

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