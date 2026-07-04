Jordan Morris
batsman
|Full name:
|Jordan Morris
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|7
|Innings
|6
|7
|Overs
|48.0
|47.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|1
|Runs
|173
|259
|Wickets
|3
|5
|Avg
|57.66
|51.8
|SR
|96
|56.4
|Eco
|3.6
|5.51
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|7
|Innings
|6
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|111
|74
|Balls Faced
|155
|97
|Avg
|18.5
|14.8
|SR
|71.61
|76.28
|Fours
|12
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|50
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0