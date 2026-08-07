Joshua Dodd
bowler
|Full name:
|Joshua Dodd
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|31
|4
|Innings
|20
|29
|3
|Overs
|250.4
|175.2
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|40
|1
|0
|Runs
|898
|1050
|49
|Wickets
|37
|21
|2
|Avg
|24.27
|50
|24.5
|SR
|40.64
|50.09
|15
|Eco
|3.58
|5.98
|9.8
|BB
|11
|3
|1
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|31
|4
|Innings
|23
|27
|4
|Not outs
|2
|4
|0
|Runs
|330
|595
|70
|Balls Faced
|880
|612
|54
|Avg
|15.71
|25.86
|17.5
|SR
|37.5
|97.22
|129.63
|Fours
|46
|54
|5
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|Sixies
|0
|9
|2
|Highest
|44
|93
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0