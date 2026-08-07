Joshua Dodd

Joshua Dodd

bowler

Full name:Joshua Dodd

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Cape Linyathi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches14314
Innings20293
Overs250.4175.25.0
Balls---
Maidens4010
Runs898105049
Wickets37212
Avg24.275024.5
SR40.6450.0915
Eco3.585.989.8
BB1131
4w200
5w100
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches14314
Innings23274
Not outs240
Runs33059570
Balls Faced88061254
Avg15.7125.8617.5
SR37.597.22129.63
Fours46545
Fifties030
Sixies092
Highest449322
Hundreds000

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