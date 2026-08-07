Joshua Jamie Dell
batsman
|Full name:
|Joshua Jamie Dell
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|6
|Innings
|12
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|158
|136
|Balls Faced
|502
|137
|Avg
|13.16
|27.2
|SR
|31.47
|99.27
|Fours
|22
|17
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|61
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0