Joshua Jamie Dell

Joshua Jamie Dell

batsman

Full name:Joshua Jamie Dell
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

England

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches76
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches76
Innings126
Not outs01
Runs158136
Balls Faced502137
Avg13.1627.2
SR31.4799.27
Fours2217
Fifties10
Sixies00
Highest6146
Hundreds00

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