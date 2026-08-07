Joydeep Ratish Banik

Joydeep Ratish Banik

wicket keeper

Full name:Joydeep Ratish Banik
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6128
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6128
Innings12115
Not outs100
Runs9125940
Balls Faced20845169
Avg8.2723.548
SR43.7557.4257.97
Fours13193
Fifties030
Sixies020
Highest445722
Hundreds000

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