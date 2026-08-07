Joydeep Ratish Banik
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Joydeep Ratish Banik
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|12
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|12
|8
|Innings
|12
|11
|5
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|91
|259
|40
|Balls Faced
|208
|451
|69
|Avg
|8.27
|23.54
|8
|SR
|43.75
|57.42
|57.97
|Fours
|13
|19
|3
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|44
|57
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0