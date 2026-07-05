Juan Landsberg

Juan Landsberg

bowler

Full name:Juan Landsberg
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches499
Innings386
Overs25.035.010.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs13924882
Wickets452
Avg34.7549.641
SR37.54230
Eco5.567.088.2
BB222
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches499
Innings686
Not outs034
Runs1159670
Balls Faced23310651
Avg19.1619.235
SR49.3590.56137.25
Fours1373
Fifties100
Sixies133
Highest503021
Hundreds000

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