Juan Landsberg
bowler
|Full name:
|Juan Landsberg
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|9
|9
|Innings
|3
|8
|6
|Overs
|25.0
|35.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|139
|248
|82
|Wickets
|4
|5
|2
|Avg
|34.75
|49.6
|41
|SR
|37.5
|42
|30
|Eco
|5.56
|7.08
|8.2
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|9
|9
|Innings
|6
|8
|6
|Not outs
|0
|3
|4
|Runs
|115
|96
|70
|Balls Faced
|233
|106
|51
|Avg
|19.16
|19.2
|35
|SR
|49.35
|90.56
|137.25
|Fours
|13
|7
|3
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|3
|3
|Highest
|50
|30
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0