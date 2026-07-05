Kabelo Walter Sekhukhune

Kabelo Walter Sekhukhune

batsman

Full name:Kabelo Walter Sekhukhune
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Eastern Storm

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches33396
Innings1320
Overs45.41.10
Balls---
Maidens400
Runs18860
Wickets610
Avg31.3360
SR45.6670
Eco4.115.140
BB410
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches33396
Innings57396
Not outs630
Runs162599731
Balls Faced3397133536
Avg31.8627.695.16
SR47.8374.6886.11
Fours2081023
Fifties970
Sixies260
Highest1408613
Hundreds200

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