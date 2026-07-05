Kabelo Walter Sekhukhune
batsman
|Full name:
|Kabelo Walter Sekhukhune
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|39
|6
|Innings
|13
|2
|0
|Overs
|45.4
|1.1
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|188
|6
|0
|Wickets
|6
|1
|0
|Avg
|31.33
|6
|0
|SR
|45.66
|7
|0
|Eco
|4.11
|5.14
|0
|BB
|4
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|39
|6
|Innings
|57
|39
|6
|Not outs
|6
|3
|0
|Runs
|1625
|997
|31
|Balls Faced
|3397
|1335
|36
|Avg
|31.86
|27.69
|5.16
|SR
|47.83
|74.68
|86.11
|Fours
|208
|102
|3
|Fifties
|9
|7
|0
|Sixies
|2
|6
|0
|Highest
|140
|86
|13
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0