Kalupahana Liyanage Manushka Samith Senaviwickrama

Kalupahana Liyanage Manushka Samith Senaviwickrama

bowler

Full name:Kalupahana Liyanage Manushka Samith Senaviwickrama

Teams

2023 Teams

Sri Lanka Army

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches54
Innings14
Overs0.310.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs070
Wickets13
Avg023.33
SR320
Eco07
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches54
Innings40
Not outs10
Runs330
Balls Faced460
Avg110
SR71.730
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest160
Hundreds00

Another Players

Kumara, Mahesh

Kumara, Mahesh

Prasanna, Seekkuge

Prasanna, Seekkuge

Botheju, Paranavidanalage Pathum Sasantha

Botheju, Paranavidanalage Pathum Sasantha

Randika, Ashan

Randika, Ashan

Hettiarchchi, Heshan

Hettiarchchi, Heshan

Rushan Virendra, Manikku Arachchige Harshajith

Rushan Virendra, Manikku Arachchige Harshajith

Chandrabose, Kasun Gayan Bandara

Chandrabose, Kasun Gayan Bandara

Siriwardhana, Deraniyagalage Rashmika Peiris Samarasinghe

Siriwardhana, Deraniyagalage Rashmika Peiris Samarasinghe

Rangana, Lilan

Rangana, Lilan

Koralage, Gihan

Koralage, Gihan