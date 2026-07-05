Kalupahana Liyanage Manushka Samith Senaviwickrama
bowler
|Full name:
|Kalupahana Liyanage Manushka Samith Senaviwickrama
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|1
|4
|Overs
|0.3
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|70
|Wickets
|1
|3
|Avg
|0
|23.33
|SR
|3
|20
|Eco
|0
|7
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|4
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|33
|0
|Balls Faced
|46
|0
|Avg
|11
|0
|SR
|71.73
|0
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|16
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0