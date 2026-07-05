Paranavidanalage Pathum Sasantha Botheju

Paranavidanalage Pathum Sasantha Botheju

bowler

Full name:Paranavidanalage Pathum Sasantha Botheju
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Sri Lanka Army

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches425
Innings112
Overs4.02.02.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs28829
Wickets010
Avg080
SR0120
Eco7414.5
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches425
Innings723
Not outs201
Runs2014234
Balls Faced6116633
Avg40.22117
SR32.8963.63103.03
Fours1631
Fifties200
Sixies101
Highest612613
Hundreds000

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