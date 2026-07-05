Paranavidanalage Pathum Sasantha Botheju
bowler
|Full name:
|Paranavidanalage Pathum Sasantha Botheju
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|5
|Innings
|1
|1
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|28
|8
|29
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|8
|0
|SR
|0
|12
|0
|Eco
|7
|4
|14.5
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|2
|5
|Innings
|7
|2
|3
|Not outs
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|201
|42
|34
|Balls Faced
|611
|66
|33
|Avg
|40.2
|21
|17
|SR
|32.89
|63.63
|103.03
|Fours
|16
|3
|1
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|61
|26
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0