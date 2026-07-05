Kamron Senamontree
bowler
|Full name:
|Kamron Senamontree
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|25.5
|25.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|178
|178
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|19.77
|19.77
|SR
|17.22
|17.22
|Eco
|6.89
|6.89
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|27
|27
|Balls Faced
|47
|47
|Avg
|3.85
|3.85
|SR
|57.44
|57.44
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0