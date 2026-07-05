Kamron Senamontree

Kamron Senamontree

bowler

Full name:Kamron Senamontree
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2024 Teams

Thailand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings1010
Overs25.525.5
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs178178
Wickets99
Avg19.7719.77
SR17.2217.22
Eco6.896.89
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings88
Not outs11
Runs2727
Balls Faced4747
Avg3.853.85
SR57.4457.44
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest99
Hundreds00

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