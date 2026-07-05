Kankanam Manage Kaluwela Nisala Akash

Kankanam Manage Kaluwela Nisala Akash

all rounder

Full name:Kankanam Manage Kaluwela Nisala Akash
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Kandy Customs Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches657
Innings846
Overs98.017.012.0
Balls---
Maidens1001
Runs39110786
Wickets833
Avg48.8735.6628.66
SR73.53424
Eco3.986.297.16
BB221
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches657
Innings1052
Not outs622
Runs680
Balls Faced79341
Avg1.52.660
SR7.5923.520
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest530
Hundreds000

Another Players

Rajapaksha, Hashitha

Rajapaksha, Hashitha

Attanayake, Lahiru

Attanayake, Lahiru

Thiwanka, Kekulawalage Don Ravindu

Thiwanka, Kekulawalage Don Ravindu

Jalill, Minhaj

Jalill, Minhaj

Jayasekara, Harindu

Jayasekara, Harindu

Madhushanka, Maddege Yohan Suresh

Madhushanka, Maddege Yohan Suresh

Harshana, Dadayakkarage Ayesh

Harshana, Dadayakkarage Ayesh

Rajapaksha, Harsha

Rajapaksha, Harsha

Ranasinghe, Dhanushka Madushanka

Ranasinghe, Dhanushka Madushanka

Manuranga, Sasitha

Manuranga, Sasitha