Kankanam Manage Kaluwela Nisala Akash
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kankanam Manage Kaluwela Nisala Akash
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|5
|7
|Innings
|8
|4
|6
|Overs
|98.0
|17.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|1
|Runs
|391
|107
|86
|Wickets
|8
|3
|3
|Avg
|48.87
|35.66
|28.66
|SR
|73.5
|34
|24
|Eco
|3.98
|6.29
|7.16
|BB
|2
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|5
|7
|Innings
|10
|5
|2
|Not outs
|6
|2
|2
|Runs
|6
|8
|0
|Balls Faced
|79
|34
|1
|Avg
|1.5
|2.66
|0
|SR
|7.59
|23.52
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|3
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0