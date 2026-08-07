Karabo Modise

Karabo Modise

all rounder

Full name:Karabo Modise
Nationality:Botswana
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Botswana

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches36
Innings24
Overs5.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4160
Wickets37
Avg13.668.57
SR109.42
Eco8.25.45
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches36
Innings36
Not outs00
Runs1668
Balls Faced1663
Avg5.3311.33
SR100107.93
Fours27
Fifties00
Sixies14
Highest1038
Hundreds00

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