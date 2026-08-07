Karabo Modise
all rounder
|Full name:
|Karabo Modise
|Nationality:
|Botswana
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|6
|Innings
|2
|4
|Overs
|5.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|41
|60
|Wickets
|3
|7
|Avg
|13.66
|8.57
|SR
|10
|9.42
|Eco
|8.2
|5.45
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|6
|Innings
|3
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|68
|Balls Faced
|16
|63
|Avg
|5.33
|11.33
|SR
|100
|107.93
|Fours
|2
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|4
|Highest
|10
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0