Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Indian Premier League
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
222
RCB
240
bowler
|Full name:
|Karn Vinod Sharma
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly
|Date of Birth (Age):
|October 23, 1987(35)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Scorpio
|Height:
|173 cm
|Hometown:
|Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Jersey Number:
|33
|Batting Style:
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Legbreak Googly
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|1
|82
|110
|152
|Innings
|2
|2
|1
|127
|104
|141
|Overs
|49.0
|19.0
|4.0
|1970.0
|886.2
|449.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|1
|0
|300
|29
|1
|Runs
|238
|125
|28
|6396
|4185
|3385
|Wickets
|4
|0
|1
|230
|137
|136
|Avg
|59.5
|0
|28
|27.8
|30.54
|24.88
|SR
|73.5
|0
|24
|51.39
|38.81
|19.82
|Eco
|4.85
|6.57
|7
|3.24
|4.72
|7.53
|BB
|4
|0
|1
|11
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|1
|82
|110
|152
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|116
|88
|99
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|12
|17
|27
|Runs
|8
|0
|0
|2518
|1661
|1346
|Balls Faced
|28
|0
|0
|5118
|1713
|1090
|Avg
|8
|0
|0
|24.21
|23.39
|18.69
|SR
|28.57
|0
|0
|49.19
|96.96
|123.48
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|309
|110
|94
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5
|2
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|46
|71
|59
|Highest
|4
|0
|0
|120
|109
|67
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Indian Premier League
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
222
RCB
240
All the latest information about the cricketer Karn Sharma is presented for you: all his wins and losses, training plans, life off the cricket field, relationships between colleagues and information about the tournaments he will be participating in.
The beauty and tragedy of a team sport is no matter how brilliantly an individual performs, it could be worth no more than a footnote when history is written if the others fail to perform. Deepak Chahar experienced the phenomenon in all its might at the Wankhede when his first over went unrewarded.