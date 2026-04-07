Karn Vinod Sharma

Karn Vinod Sharma

bowler

Full name:Karn Vinod Sharma
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly
Date of Birth (Age):October 23, 1987(35)
Zodiac Sign:Scorpio
Height:173 cm
Hometown:Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India
Jersey Number:33
Batting Style:Left hand Bat
Bowling Style:Legbreak Googly
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai Indians

Railways

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches12182110152
Innings221127104141
Overs49.019.04.01970.0886.2449.2
Balls------
Maidens310300291
Runs23812528639641853385
Wickets401230137136
Avg59.502827.830.5424.88
SR73.502451.3938.8119.82
Eco4.856.5773.244.727.53
BB4011155
4w000902
5w0001331
10w000200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches12182110152
Innings2001168899
Not outs100121727
Runs800251816611346
Balls Faced2800511817131090
Avg80024.2123.3918.69
SR28.570049.1996.96123.48
Fours00030911094
Fifties0001552
Sixies000467159
Highest40012010967
Hundreds000210

Karn Vinod Sharma Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

Karn Sharma News

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All the latest information about the cricketer Karn Sharma is presented for you: all his wins and losses, training plans, life off the cricket field, relationships between colleagues and information about the tournaments he will be participating in.

MI vs SRH | Twitter in splits as Chahar endures two drops and overthrow to boot in chaotic first over

MI vs SRH | Twitter in splits as Chahar endures two drops and overthrow to boot in chaotic first over

The beauty and tragedy of a team sport is no matter how brilliantly an individual performs, it could be worth no more than a footnote when history is written if the others fail to perform. Deepak Chahar experienced the phenomenon in all its might at the Wankhede when his first over went unrewarded.

Karn Sharma09:13 PM, 04 May, 2024

IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Faf-Karn bromance blended in a cheek pinching moment to send Miller packing

Karn Sharma11:22 PM, 25 April, 2024

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Patidar and RCB spinners dismantling high-rising SRH in their den

Karn Sharma09:59 PM, 25 April, 2024

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Head’s first single-digit score as Faf’s shrewd tactics pay dividends

Karn Sharma08:02 PM, 21 April, 2024

IPL 2024 | Twitter breathing as Dre-Russ three-fer denies stellar RCB show in cliffhanger

Another Players

Tare, Aditya

Tare, Aditya

Ahuja, Suraj

Ahuja, Suraj

Pradeep, T

Pradeep, T

Lynn, Chris

Lynn, Chris

Sharma, Rahul

Sharma, Rahul

Behrendorff, Jason

Behrendorff, Jason

Kartikeya, Kumar

Kartikeya, Kumar

Rahane, Ajinkya

Rahane, Ajinkya

Rawat, Rahul

Rawat, Rahul

Patel, Axar

Patel, Axar