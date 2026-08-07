Kaushal Kushmohan Acharjee

Kaushal Kushmohan Acharjee

batsman

Full name:Kaushal Kushmohan Acharjee
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Tripura

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches281722
Innings1750
Overs95.017.00
Balls---
Maidens2020
Runs300620
Wickets340
Avg10015.50
SR19025.50
Eco3.153.640
BB220
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches281722
Innings471518
Not outs112
Runs747123215
Balls Faced1993258232
Avg16.238.7813.43
SR37.4847.6792.67
Fours108816
Fifties400
Sixies524
Highest834141
Hundreds000

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