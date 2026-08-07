Kaushal Kushmohan Acharjee
batsman
|Full name:
|Kaushal Kushmohan Acharjee
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|17
|22
|Innings
|17
|5
|0
|Overs
|95.0
|17.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|20
|2
|0
|Runs
|300
|62
|0
|Wickets
|3
|4
|0
|Avg
|100
|15.5
|0
|SR
|190
|25.5
|0
|Eco
|3.15
|3.64
|0
|BB
|2
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|17
|22
|Innings
|47
|15
|18
|Not outs
|1
|1
|2
|Runs
|747
|123
|215
|Balls Faced
|1993
|258
|232
|Avg
|16.23
|8.78
|13.43
|SR
|37.48
|47.67
|92.67
|Fours
|108
|8
|16
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|2
|4
|Highest
|83
|41
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0