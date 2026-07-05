Kavinda Ishwara

Kavinda Ishwara

bowler

Full name:Kavinda Ishwara

Teams

2023 Teams

Ace Capital CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches231
Innings331
Overs38.012.33.0
Balls---
Maidens1920
Runs994321
Wickets520
Avg19.821.50
SR45.637.50
Eco2.63.447
BB320
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches231
Innings320
Not outs000
Runs890
Balls Faced4190
Avg2.664.50
SR19.511000
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest570
Hundreds000

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