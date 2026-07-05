Kavinda Ishwara
bowler
|Full name:
|Kavinda Ishwara
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|1
|Innings
|3
|3
|1
|Overs
|38.0
|12.3
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|19
|2
|0
|Runs
|99
|43
|21
|Wickets
|5
|2
|0
|Avg
|19.8
|21.5
|0
|SR
|45.6
|37.5
|0
|Eco
|2.6
|3.44
|7
|BB
|3
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|1
|Innings
|3
|2
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|8
|9
|0
|Balls Faced
|41
|9
|0
|Avg
|2.66
|4.5
|0
|SR
|19.51
|100
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|5
|7
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0