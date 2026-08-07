Kedar Jadhav News View all All the latest news about the cricketer Kedar Jadhav are collected right here: results of the matches played and predictions of the upcoming matches, injuries sustained during the matches, motivation and all his achievements during his career. WATCH | Kedar Jadhav unleashes his 'Malinga Mode' with slingy bowling in LLC Many cricketers, especially fast bowlers, have developed distinct bowling styles that others have tried to emulate. Lasith Malinga stands out among them, with his unique technique was mirrored by Kedar Jadhav during a Legends League Cricket match between Konark and Southern Superstars. Kedar Jadhav Kedar Jadhav draws curtains on 17-year professional cricket career Kedar Jadhav Ruturaj Gaikwad named Maharashtra captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips Kedar Jadhav IPL 2021 | We will take the win, says KL Rahul as PBKS clinch last-ball thriller vs SRH

International career

Kedar Mahadev Jadhav, born on March 26, 1985, is a former Indian cricketer. He played as a right-handed batter and sometimes bowled off-spin. Jadhav represented India in various formats and was also a key player for Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

2014: Jadhav joined the Indian squad for the Bangladesh tour in June but did not play any matches. He made his debut against Sri Lanka in November 2014 during an ODI at Ranchi. He scored 20 runs off 24 balls before being stumped.

July 2015: He played in all three ODIs during India’s tour of Zimbabwe. In the third ODI in Harare, he scored 105 not out off 87 balls, marking his first ODI century. This series also saw Jadhav making his T20I debut.

January 2017: Jadhav scored 120 runs off 76 balls against England, leading India to a win. He shared a 200-run partnership with Virat Kohli. In the third ODI of the same series, he scored 90 runs, helping India almost chase down 320. Though India lost, Jadhav’s contribution earned him the Player of the Series award for scoring 232 runs.

2017: Jadhav was selected for India’s squad in the ICC Champions Trophy, making him a regular part of the team.

April 2019: He was named in India’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

February 2020: Jadhav played his last international match for India on February 8, 2020, in an ODI against New Zealand in Auckland.

June 3, 2024: After years of cricket, Jadhav announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Leagues Participation

Kedar Jadhav played in several teams during his IPL career.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Jadhav’s IPL career began in 2010 with Delhi Daredevils. He made a mark in his debut season by scoring a 50 off 29 balls. Over the years, he played for different teams, including Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jadhav was known for his performances in key moments, but he also faced setbacks, like injuries that led to him being ruled out in some seasons.

Year Team Notes 2010 Delhi Daredevils Debut season, scored a 29-ball 50 against RCB. 2011 Kochi Tuskers Kerala Played only six matches that season. 2013 Delhi Daredevils Rejoined Delhi for the season. 2014 Delhi Daredevils Bought back for ₹20 million, scored 149 runs in 10 innings. 2016 Royal Challengers Bangalore Traded to RCB for the season. 2018 Chennai Super Kings Ruled out after an injury in the first match. 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought for INR 2 crores during the IPL auction. 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Joined RCB for the rest of the season to replace the injured Willey. 2024 - Announced retirement on June 3.

Domestic career

Kedar Jadhav grew up in Pune, where he began playing cricket at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana. He started out with Rainbow Cricket Club in tennis ball tournaments before being selected for Maharashtra's under-19 team in 2004. In 2012, Jadhav scored a triple century, making 327 runs in a Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh. This score is the second-highest by a Maharashtra batsman in the competition.

During the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season, Jadhav scored 1,223 runs, including six centuries. This performance helped Maharashtra reach their first Ranji Trophy final since 1992/93. He also played for India A and the West Zone cricket team.

In October 2019, Jadhav was named to India B's squad for the Deodhar Trophy. In the 2022-2023 Ranji Trophy, Jadhav scored 283 runs against Assam. This was his first triple-digit score in almost five years. His knock included 21 fours and 12 sixes, leading Maharashtra to a strong position in the match. Jadhav made his return to cricket in January 2023, further strengthening his place in domestic cricket.

Records and achievements

Kedar Jadhav has set several records during his career. Here are some of his key achievements:

2013-14 Ranji Trophy: Scored 1,233 runs, becoming the highest run-scorer and receiving the Madhavrao Scindia Award.

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Finished in second place with India.

2018 ACC Asian Cup: Part of the winning team in the tournament against the United Arab Emirates.

Highest ODI Score: 120 runs, scored on 15 January 2017 against England.

Highest T20I Score: 58 runs, scored on 22 June 2016 against Zimbabwe.

Highest IPL Score: 69 runs, scored on 8 April 2017 against Delhi Daredevils.

IPL Debut Score: 50 runs, scored on 25 March 2010 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Personal life

Kedar comes from a middle-class family. His family’s roots are in Jadhavwadi, a village in the Solapur district. He is the youngest of four children. His father, Mahadev Jadhav, worked as a clerk at the Maharashtra State Electricity Board until his retirement in 2003.

Kedar Jadhav is married to Trupti Jadhav. They have one child, but not many details are shared about their private life.

Finance

As of 2024, Kedar Jadhav’s net worth is estimated at $6 million.

Cars and House

In 2022, Jadhav owned a BMW X4. He lives in Kodrud, a suburb in western Pune, in a four-story building.

Scandals

In 2018, Jadhav was excluded from the Indian team for the remaining three One-Day Internationals against the West Indies. Chief selector MSK Prasad stated that Jadhav’s injury history was the reason. He had injured his hamstring during the Asian Cup in Dubai.

Fans

In 2023, when Kedar Jadhav was included in the RCB squad for a match against DC in the IPL, fans on Twitter reacted with humor.

Business Ventures

In April 2024, Kedar Jadhav, along with Mandar Bhandari and Rishikesh Hande, launched a fitness and sports nutrition brand called Explosive Whey. The brand’s protein supplements became associated with MS Dhoni, who joined as an investor and brand ambassador.