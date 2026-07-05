Khin Aye

Khin Aye

batsman

Full name:Khin Aye
Nationality:Myanmar
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Myanmar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3434
Innings3232
Overs21.05.021.05.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs1364213642
Wickets3232
Avg45.332145.3321
SR42154215
Eco6.478.46.478.4
BB2222
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3434
Innings3434
Not outs0000
Runs243243
Balls Faced57295729
Avg80.7580.75
SR42.110.3442.110.34
Fours3030
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest9292
Hundreds0000

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