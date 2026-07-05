Khin Aye
batsman
|Full name:
|Khin Aye
|Nationality:
|Myanmar
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Overs
|21.0
|5.0
|21.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|136
|42
|136
|42
|Wickets
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Avg
|45.33
|21
|45.33
|21
|SR
|42
|15
|42
|15
|Eco
|6.47
|8.4
|6.47
|8.4
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|24
|3
|24
|3
|Balls Faced
|57
|29
|57
|29
|Avg
|8
|0.75
|8
|0.75
|SR
|42.1
|10.34
|42.1
|10.34
|Fours
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|2
|9
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0