Kieran Kenny
bowler
|Full name:
|Kieran Kenny
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|108.0
|55.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|0
|Runs
|479
|336
|Wickets
|18
|11
|Avg
|26.61
|30.54
|SR
|36
|30
|Eco
|4.43
|6.1
|BB
|8
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|8
|Innings
|12
|8
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|96
|53
|Balls Faced
|278
|101
|Avg
|8.72
|8.83
|SR
|34.53
|52.47
|Fours
|17
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|20
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0