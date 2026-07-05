Kieran Kenny

Kieran Kenny

bowler

Full name:Kieran Kenny

Teams

2026 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches78
Innings88
Overs108.055.0
Balls--
Maidens130
Runs479336
Wickets1811
Avg26.6130.54
SR3630
Eco4.436.1
BB84
4w11
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches78
Innings128
Not outs12
Runs9653
Balls Faced278101
Avg8.728.83
SR34.5352.47
Fours174
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2023
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ngcobo, T

Ngcobo, T

Mlungisi Ngwenyana, Gerald

Mlungisi Ngwenyana, Gerald

Makhosi, Lizo

Makhosi, Lizo

Kok, Alexander

Kok, Alexander

Koto, Brian Tumelo

Koto, Brian Tumelo

Hermann, Rubin

Hermann, Rubin

Balich, Caleb

Balich, Caleb

Dlamini, Martin

Dlamini, Martin

van Niekerk, Benjamin

van Niekerk, Benjamin

Hinrichsen, Jon Henry

Hinrichsen, Jon Henry