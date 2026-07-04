Kudzai Oliver Maunze

Kudzai Oliver Maunze

batsman

Full name:Kudzai Oliver Maunze
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches614111
Innings2790
Overs129.459.00
Balls---
Maidens2110
Runs5172770
Wickets2070
Avg25.8539.570
SR38.950.570
Eco3.984.690
BB1130
4w000
5w200
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches614111
Innings1094010
Not outs630
Runs2949721213
Balls Faced5653961142
Avg28.6319.4821.3
SR52.1675.02150
Fours3857822
Fifties1732
Sixies25129
Highest1838778
Hundreds200

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