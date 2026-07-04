Kudzai Oliver Maunze
batsman
|Full name:
|Kudzai Oliver Maunze
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|61
|41
|11
|Innings
|27
|9
|0
|Overs
|129.4
|59.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|21
|1
|0
|Runs
|517
|277
|0
|Wickets
|20
|7
|0
|Avg
|25.85
|39.57
|0
|SR
|38.9
|50.57
|0
|Eco
|3.98
|4.69
|0
|BB
|11
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|61
|41
|11
|Innings
|109
|40
|10
|Not outs
|6
|3
|0
|Runs
|2949
|721
|213
|Balls Faced
|5653
|961
|142
|Avg
|28.63
|19.48
|21.3
|SR
|52.16
|75.02
|150
|Fours
|385
|78
|22
|Fifties
|17
|3
|2
|Sixies
|25
|12
|9
|Highest
|183
|87
|78
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0