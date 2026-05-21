13.4 W OUT! Caught. Rabada drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Johnson rocks back and outside edges. Gujarat Titans appeal for a catch, however the umpire says not out. Gujarat Titans call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Johnson must depart.

13.3 W OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! Rabada drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Noor Ahmad moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke, and is caught by Rabada

13.2 . Rabada drops one in short, outside off stump. Noor Ahmad moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

13.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Noor Ahmad gets forward and defends

12.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mukesh Choudhary rocks back and defends through the off side.

12.5 2 Good length from Rashid Khan, outside leg. Mukesh Choudhary moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance behind square on the on side for a couple of runs.

12.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside off stump again. Brevis pushes forward and pulls poorly, and is caught by Holder

12.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

12.3 1 Good length from Rashid Khan, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Noor Ahmad moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for 1 run.

12.2 . Good line and length. Noor Ahmad goes back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

11.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Brevis pushes forward and defends

11.5 1 Short, outside off but angled across Kamboj. He goes back and hooks behind square for a single run.

11.4 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Brevis. He gets forward and drives poorly for one run through the on side field.

11.3 1 Full, on a good line. Kamboj moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for a single run behind square.

11.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Kamboj pushes forward and edges behind square for 4 runs.

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kamboj gets on the front foot and skies a pull for six runs.

10.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Kamboj moves onto the front foot and skies a sloppy pull for 1 run past the bowler.

10.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Kamboj. He gets forward and sweeps for six runs.

10.4 . On a good length, outside off. Kamboj gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

10.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. Dube gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is remarkably caught by Shubman Gill on the off side.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Dube gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

10.1 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Brevis gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

9.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Brevis gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

9.5 1 Holder drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Dube. He gets on the front foot and lifts a pull for 1 run.

9.3 . Yorker, on line. Dube moves onto the front foot and defends

9.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Dube. He gets on the back foot and lifts a late cut behind point for four runs.

9.1 6 SIX! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Dube pushes forward and lofts a drive for six runs.

8.6 1 Good length from Arshad Khan, pitching outside off. Dube moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Brevis pushes forward and glances for a run through the on side field.

8.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Dube gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

8.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Dube gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

8.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across Dube. He moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for four runs.

8.3 1w Wide. Bouncer, pitching outside off but angled far across Dube.

8.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Arshad Khan, outside off stump. Dube moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

8.1 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Arshad Khan, pitching outside off stump. Dube rocks back and cuts back behind point for 6 runs.

7.6 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dube gets forward and plays a drive for a run on the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Shubman Gill. Not an easy chance for Shubman Gill.

7.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Brevis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Holder, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Dube moves onto the back foot and skies a late cut back behind point for four runs.

7.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Dube moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

7.1 2 Good length, outside off once again. Dube pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs.

6.6 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside off stump. Kartik Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive. The throw by Shubman Gill is great. Gujarat Titans appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Kartik Sharma is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

6.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg and angled across Kartik Sharma. He gets on the front foot and flicks a glance through the on side field for 4 runs.

6.3 . Dropped in short by Arshad Khan, outside leg and angling across the batter. Kartik Sharma creates room but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

6.1 1 Full toss, on line. Brevis gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

5.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kartik Sharma rocks back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Rabada drops one in short, outside off stump again. Kartik Sharma moves onto the back foot and defends for a run through the off side field.

5.2 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Brevis goes back and defends for a run.

4.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump again. Kartik Sharma gets on the front foot and lifts a shaky drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

4.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Kartik Sharma rocks back and defends poorly

4.4 1 Back of a length from Mohammed Siraj, pitching outside off again. Short gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Short shuffles down the pitch and scoops back behind square for four runs.

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Short moves onto the front foot and eases a drive straight down the ground.

4.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Kartik Sharma pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Short gets on the front foot and glances for 4 runs through the on side field.

3.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across Short. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a glance

3.4 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Short gets forward and inside edges for a pair of runs behind square on the leg side.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off once more. Kartik Sharma gets on the front foot and guides a glance for one run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Rabada, outside off once more. Kartik Sharma gets forward and eases a drive for four runs.

3.1 1 Back of a length from Rabada, pitching outside off again. Short gets forward and defends through the off side field for a single run.

2.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Kartik Sharma gets forward and defends

2.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kartik Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a couple of runs back behind point.

2.2 W OUT! Mohammed Siraj breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Gaikwad gets forward but makes no contact while trying a flick, the ball gets through, and Gaikwad is bowled

2.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Gaikwad gets forward and glances on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

1.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Short pushes forward and drives through the off side.

1.5 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Rabada. Short gets on the front foot and flicks for 6 runs.

1.4 . Short, pitching outside off once more. Short moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy pull down the ground.

1.3 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Short gets forward and outside edges

1.2 2 Rabada drops one in short, pitching outside off. Short gets on the back foot and drives for two runs behind point on the off side.

1.2 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled wildly across Short. He gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Short moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off. Gaikwad advances and lofts a bad scoop for 6 runs back behind point.

0.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Gaikwad pushes forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

0.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Gaikwad gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . On a good length, outside off again. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

0.1 W OUT! What a start for Gujarat Titans, as Mohammed Siraj gets the wicket! Good length from Mohammed Siraj, outside off stump. Samson moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Buttler

19.6 W OUT! Mukesh Choudhary gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off again. W Sundar pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Urvil Patel

19.5 1 Mukesh Choudhary comes over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Buttler pushes forward and lifts a drive for a single run.

19.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Nishant Sindhu gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke for a single run back behind square.

19.3 6 MAXIMUM! Mukesh Choudhary comes around the wicket to Nishant Sindhu. Pitched up, outside off stump. Nishant Sindhu gets forward and skies a poor drive for a half dozen runs behind point.

19.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

19.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Buttler gets forward and drives for four runs.

18.5 4 FOUR MORE! Buttler brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Kamboj now coming around the wicket to Buttler. Full toss, outside off once again. Buttler gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

18.3 W OUT! Run out. Kamboj pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Tewatia moves onto the front foot and punches a drive. The throw by Gaikwad is terrific. Chennai Super Kings appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Tewatia is short of the popping crease

18.2 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Short on the off side.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Yorker, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and skies a square cut behind point for six runs.

17.6 4 FOUR! Gurjapneet Singh drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Buttler gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

17.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

17.3 1 Short ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Buttler gets forward and plays a bad pull for 1 run.

17.2 1 Gurjapneet Singh comes around the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, outside off again. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and glances on the on side for one run.

17.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Buttler gets forward and drives shakily behind point for 1 run.

17.1 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside off.

16.6 1 Free hit. Johnson now coming over the wicket. Yorker, outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run down the ground.

16.6 nb No ball. Full, pitching outside off stump again. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

16.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Buttler pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

16.4 1 Johnson comes around the wicket to Sai Sudharsan. Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and defends behind point for a run.

16.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

16.2 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off. Buttler advances down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a square cut

15.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off once again. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and skies a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

15.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive through the off side field for 1 run.

15.3 1 Kamboj comes over the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

15.3 1w Wide. Kamboj pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

15.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kamboj, on a good line. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

15.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Buttler pushes forward and plays a poor defensive stroke for a single run.

14.6 . Mukesh Choudhary pitches one up, outside off stump again. Sai Sudharsan gets forward and punches a drive

14.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Buttler gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

14.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Buttler pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

14.3 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Buttler. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for 6 runs.

14.2 1 Short, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan goes back and plays a pull for a run.

14.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a scoop

13.6 6 MAXIMUM! Noor Ahmad comes around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump once again. Buttler pushes forward and drives over the leg side field for six runs.

13.6 2w Wide. Noor Ahmad now coming over the wicket. Pitching far outside leg. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and misses while trying a sweep, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for 2 wides.

13.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Buttler gets on the back foot and guides a glance down the ground for 1 run.

13.4 2 Noor Ahmad comes around the wicket to Buttler. On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Buttler moves onto the back foot and glances on the leg side for a pair of runs.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

13.2 1 Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives for four runs.

12.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Buttler moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

12.5 . Back of a length from Johnson, outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

12.4 . Good length, outside off. Buttler gets forward and drives

12.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Buttler rocks back and leg glances for 4 runs behind square.

12.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Shubman Gill gets forward and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Dube on the on side.

12.1 1lb Full, pitching outside leg once again. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and guides a cut for a single run.

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Shubman Gill. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.4 . Full, outside leg and angled across. Shubman Gill pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

11.3 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Shubman Gill. He pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a switch hit

11.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Shubman Gill rocks back and glances

11.1 1 Sai Sudharsan brings up his fifty! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan goes back and guides a glance behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

10.6 1 Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, outside off once again. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through point.

10.6 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg.

10.5 2 Good length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and glances for 2 runs through the on side field.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching near leg stump and angling across Shubman Gill. He pushes forward and defends for a single run on the off side.

10.3 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a pull

10.3 1w Wide. Gurjapneet Singh pitches one up, pitching far outside off. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

10.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and pulls averagely behind square for a single run.

10.1 2 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Sai Sudharsan advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a couple of runs on the off side.

9.6 4 FOUR MORE! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Shubman Gill pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

9.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Dube, outside off once more. Shubman Gill backs away and guides a cut for four runs back behind point.

9.4 2 Short, outside off stump. Shubman Gill pushes forward and pulls for a couple of runs. Good work in the field by Brevis prevents a certain boundary.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

9.2 . Back of a length from Dube, on line once more. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

9.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dube, on line. Sai Sudharsan shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side for four runs.

8.6 1 On a good line and length. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs back through point.

8.4 2 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and drives back through point for a couple of runs.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short, outside leg and angling across Sai Sudharsan. He goes back and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

8.2 1 Yorker, outside leg. Shubman Gill gets forward and finesses a leg glance for a single run behind square.

8.1 1 Dropped in short by Kamboj, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Sai Sudharsan. He rocks back and slices a cut through point for 1 run.

7.6 . Dropped in short by Gurjapneet Singh, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Shubman Gill. He pushes forward but misses while trying to play a pull

7.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan backs away and drives through the off side for a run.

7.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and defends on the off side.

7.3 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Shubman Gill. He advances and plays a shaky pull behind square for a single run.

7.2 . Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching on leg and angled across. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives for one run.

6.6 6 MAXIMUM! Shubman Gill brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill pushes forward and flicks for six runs.

6.5 . Noor Ahmad now coming around the wicket to Shubman Gill. Length ball, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

6.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan goes back and finesses a glance for one run through the on side field.

6.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Shubman Gill. He moves onto the front foot and glances for a run on the on side.

6.2 2 On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for two runs on the leg side.

6.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Shubman Gill gets forward and skies a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

5.6 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Shubman Gill steps back and flicks a glance for 1 run on the on side.

5.4 1 Good length from Kamboj, pitching on leg and angled across. Shubman Gill creates room and eases a drive for 1 run straight down the ground.

5.3 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

5.2 1 Back of a length from Kamboj, pitching on a good line. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Short is great. Chennai Super Kings appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

5.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan moves down the pitch and skies a drive for 4 runs.

4.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Sai Sudharsan gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a run.

4.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.

4.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives for a run.

4.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and glances on the leg side.

4.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and guides a late cut

4.1 . Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

3.6 4 And another! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Good line and length. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the front foot and glances for one run through the leg side field.

3.3 1 Johnson comes over the wicket to Shubman Gill. On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives for one run.

3.2 1 Johnson comes around the wicket. Johnson pitches one up, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for one run behind point.

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan creates room and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

2.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan goes back and slices a cut for 1 run back behind point.

2.5 . Good length from Mukesh Choudhary, outside off stump. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives down the ground.

2.4 . Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke. Good fielding by Short results in a boundary being saved.

2.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sai Sudharsan moves onto the back foot and cuts through point for 4 runs.

2.2 1 On a good line and length. Shubman Gill pushes forward and drives for a single run.

2.1 1 Short, outside off. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and defends for one run.

1.6 . Back of a length from Johnson, on line once more. Shubman Gill goes back and defends poorly

1.5 . Yorker, on a good line. Shubman Gill pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

1.3 1 Johnson pitches one up, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and drives averagely for a run.

1.3 5w Wide. Back of a length from Johnson, on a good line but angling far across the batter and down the leg side. Sai Sudharsan pushes forward and swings and misses while trying a leg glance, but it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away to the boundary for five wides.

1.2 1 Good length from Johnson, pitching outside leg. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for one run.

1.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and cuts square for 4 runs through point.

0.6 3 Full, outside off. Shubman Gill advances down the pitch and drives for three runs. Good fielding by Gaikwad results in a boundary being saved.

0.5 . Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, on a good line but angled across. Shubman Gill pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mukesh Choudhary, on a good line. Shubman Gill pushes forward and flicks a glance for four runs behind square on the leg side.

0.3 . Short, outside leg and angling across the batter. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and cuts

0.2 . Good length from Mukesh Choudhary, outside off stump. Shubman Gill pushes forward and drives shakily through the on side field.