Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 21.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Dube Shivamall rounder
|47
|17
|4
|4
|276.47
|Short Mattall rounder
|24
|14
|3
|1
|171.43
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Rabada Kagisobowler
|3.4
|0
|32
|3
|8.73
|1
|0
|Siraj Mohammedbowler
|3
|0
|26
|3
|8.67
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.4
W
OUT! Caught. Rabada drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Johnson rocks back and outside edges. Gujarat Titans appeal for a catch, however the umpire says not out. Gujarat Titans call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Johnson must depart.
13.3
W
OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! Rabada drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Noor Ahmad moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke, and is caught by Rabada
13.2
.
Rabada drops one in short, outside off stump. Noor Ahmad moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut