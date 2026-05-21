Results Score Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Indian Premier League 21.05.2026

T20Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
GT

229

CSK
CSK

140

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Dube Shivamall rounder471744276.47
Short Mattall rounder241431171.43
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Rabada Kagisobowler3.403238.7310
Siraj Mohammedbowler302638.6700

Latest Highlights

13.4
W

OUT! Caught. Rabada drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Johnson rocks back and outside edges. Gujarat Titans appeal for a catch, however the umpire says not out. Gujarat Titans call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Johnson must depart.

13.3
W

OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! Rabada drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Noor Ahmad moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke, and is caught by Rabada

13.2
.

Rabada drops one in short, outside off stump. Noor Ahmad moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

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