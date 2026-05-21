13.4 W OUT! Caught. Rabada drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Johnson rocks back and outside edges. Gujarat Titans appeal for a catch, however the umpire says not out. Gujarat Titans call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Johnson must depart.

13.3 W OUT! Rabada gets the wicket! Rabada drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Noor Ahmad moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke, and is caught by Rabada