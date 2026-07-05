Lindokuhle Pawuli

Lindokuhle Pawuli

all rounder

Full name:Lindokuhle Pawuli

Teams

2026 Teams

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches34
Innings44
Overs42.015.0
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs177140
Wickets52
Avg35.470
SR50.445
Eco4.219.33
BB32
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches34
Innings43
Not outs10
Runs62
Balls Faced3117
Avg20.66
SR19.3511.76
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest61
Hundreds00

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