Lindokuhle Pawuli
all rounder
|Full name:
|Lindokuhle Pawuli
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|42.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|177
|140
|Wickets
|5
|2
|Avg
|35.4
|70
|SR
|50.4
|45
|Eco
|4.21
|9.33
|BB
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|4
|Innings
|4
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|6
|2
|Balls Faced
|31
|17
|Avg
|2
|0.66
|SR
|19.35
|11.76
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0