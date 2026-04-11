International career

Eshan Malinga, born on February 4, 2001, is a Sri Lankan cricketer. He is known for his unique bowling style and has become an important player for Sri Lanka. Malinga started his career at a young age and has made a big impact on the cricket field. His performances have inspired many young players, and he continues to shape Sri Lanka’s cricket team.

ODI Career:

Debut:

Date: January 5, 2025

Opponent: New Zealand

Venue: Wellington

Details: Malinga made his ODI debut against New Zealand, showing his skills in his first match.

Last Match:

Date: February 14, 2025

Opponent: Australia

Venue: Colombo (RPS)

Details: His last ODI match was against Australia, where he continued to impress with his bowling.

ODI Statistics:

Matches Played: 5

Balls Bowled: 156

Runs Conceded: 157

Wickets Taken: 4

Best Bowling Figures: 3/35

Economy Rate: 6.03

Average: 39.25

Malinga has played 5 ODI matches so far. His figures show his ability and promise in international cricket. He has a lot to look forward to in the future.

Leagues Participation

Eshan Malinga has played in some well-known cricket leagues. He took part in the Indian Premier League, Lanka Premier League, and SA20, where he displayed his skills and helped his teams perform well.

Indian Premier League

Eshan Malinga was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He entered the auction with a base price of ₹30 lakh and was bought for ₹1.20 crore. Malinga is excited to join SRH and play with experienced players like Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, and Travis Head. He looks forward to learning from them and hopes to follow the path of Lasith Malinga, one of the greatest bowlers.

Year Team Notes 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought for ₹1.20 crore in the IPL 2025 auction

Lanka Premier League

Eshan Malinga played for Jaffna Kings in the Sri Lanka Premier League in 2024. He took 20 wickets in 12 List A matches with an average of 25.15. This strong performance helped him secure a contract with Jaffna Kings. Although he played only one match in the 2024 season, his skills were noticed, and Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him in the IPL 2025 auction.

Malinga earned 60 lakhs with Jaffna Kings, and his net worth increased after joining SRH.

Year Team Notes 2024 Jaffna Kings Played in the Lanka Premier League 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad Signed with SRH after IPL 2025 auction

SA20

In December 2024, it was reported that Eshan Malinga joined Paarl Royals for the third season of SA20 as a replacement for John Turner. In February 2025, he played in a match and took 2 wickets for 21 runs (2/21) in four innings.

Year Team Notes 2024 Paarl Royals Joined as a replacement for John Turner in SA20 2025 Paarl Royals Took 2 wickets (2/21) in an SA20 match

Domestic career

Eshan Malinga is a cricketer from Sri Lanka who has played for Ragama Cricket Club since 2022. He started his career with strong performances in junior cricket, gaining attention for his effective bowling in high-pressure situations. This helped him become a key player for his local and national teams.

He played his first-class debut for Ragama Cricket Club in the 2022–23 Major League Tournament on 2 September 2022. Malinga also played his first List A match for the club in the 2022–23 Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament on 5 July 2022. He debuted in Twenty20 cricket for the club in the 2022 Major Clubs T20 Tournament on 25 May 2022.

In December 2024, he joined Hambantota Bangla Tigers in the Lanka T10 Super League. Malinga has 39 wickets in 16 first-class matches, with a best of 6/67. He also has 24 wickets in 17 List A matches, with his best performance being 5/49.

Other Leagues

In December 2024, Eshan Malinga played for Hambantota Bangla Tigers in the Lanka T10 Super League. During a match against Galle Marvels, Malinga took three wickets, helping his team reach the final. This was his first time playing in the T10 format, and it was also the league’s first season in Sri Lanka.

Malinga mentioned that the T10 format requires players to make quick decisions and adapt fast. He believes this format can help young cricketers develop their skills quickly and gain confidence. Malinga also suggested that adding more teams in future seasons would make the competition more exciting and competitive.

Records and achievements

Eshan Malinga has achieved several important milestones in his cricket career. His skills as a bowler and batsman have earned him recognition across different formats. Malinga has also become known for his bowling speed, which reaches around 140 km/h.

Here are some of his key records and achievements:

First-class debut: 2 September 2022, for Ragama Cricket Club in the Major League Tournament 2022–23.

List A debut: 5 July 2022, for Ragama Cricket Club in the Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament 2022–23.

Best first-class performance: 6 wickets for 67 runs in 16 matches.

Best List A performance: 5 wickets for 49 runs in 17 matches.

Wickets in first-class matches: 39 wickets at an average of 46.2.

Wickets in List A matches: 24 wickets at an average of 27.8.

Played in Lanka Premier League and SA20.

Made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka on 5 January 2025 against New Zealand.

Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.20 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

Personal life

Eshan Malinga’s personal life is an important part of his journey. He comes from a cricketing family, with his uncle, Lasith Malinga, being a famous pace bowler for Sri Lanka. As he continues his career, details about his family, finances, and other aspects of his life have become known to his fans and followers.

Finance

As of 2024, Eshan Malinga’s net worth is estimated at 60 lakhs INR.

Family

Eshan is the nephew of Lasith Malinga, a well-known Sri Lankan cricketer. Eshan's career has been following a similar path to his uncle's, and he has gained recognition in Sri Lanka and internationally for his performances on the field.

Fans

Eshan’s popularity continues to grow, especially among Sri Lankans and cricket fans worldwide. He has a strong following on Instagram, with around 7,000 followers. As his career progresses, his fan base and net worth are expected to increase.