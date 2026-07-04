Louis Johannes Delport
bowler
|Full name:
|Louis Johannes Delport
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|25
|22
|Innings
|32
|24
|22
|Overs
|637.4
|220.0
|67.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|151
|12
|1
|Runs
|1939
|931
|536
|Wickets
|62
|35
|21
|Avg
|31.27
|26.6
|25.52
|SR
|61.7
|37.71
|19.19
|Eco
|3.04
|4.23
|7.98
|BB
|8
|4
|3
|4w
|3
|2
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|25
|22
|Innings
|20
|13
|12
|Not outs
|8
|7
|2
|Runs
|207
|76
|54
|Balls Faced
|327
|105
|53
|Avg
|17.25
|12.66
|5.4
|SR
|63.3
|72.38
|101.88
|Fours
|26
|7
|4
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|1
|2
|Highest
|53
|16
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0