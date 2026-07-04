Louis Johannes Delport

Louis Johannes Delport

bowler

Full name:Louis Johannes Delport
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192522
Innings322422
Overs637.4220.067.1
Balls---
Maidens151121
Runs1939931536
Wickets623521
Avg31.2726.625.52
SR61.737.7119.19
Eco3.044.237.98
BB843
4w320
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches192522
Innings201312
Not outs872
Runs2077654
Balls Faced32710553
Avg17.2512.665.4
SR63.372.38101.88
Fours2674
Fifties100
Sixies812
Highest531611
Hundreds000

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