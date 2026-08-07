Lourenco Salomone

Lourenco Salomone

batsman

Full name:Lourenco Salomone
Nationality:Mozambique

Teams

2024 Teams

Mozambique

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches15
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches15
Innings04
Not outs00
Runs021
Balls Faced043
Avg05.25
SR048.83
Fours02
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest09
Hundreds00

Another Players

Emilio, Last

Emilio, Last

Cossa, Filipe

Cossa, Filipe

Simango, Lourenco

Simango, Lourenco

Huo, Joao

Huo, Joao

Carava, Frederico

Carava, Frederico

Bulele, Jose

Bulele, Jose

Matsinhe, Zefanias Emilio

Matsinhe, Zefanias Emilio

Navicha, Agostinho

Navicha, Agostinho

Joao, Jose Melita

Joao, Jose Melita

Raposo, Camate Bez

Raposo, Camate Bez