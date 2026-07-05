Lovepreet Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Lovepreet Singh
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|2
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|2
|4
|Innings
|2
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|9
|63
|Balls Faced
|25
|117
|Avg
|4.5
|15.75
|SR
|36
|53.84
|Fours
|1
|7
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|6
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0