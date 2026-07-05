Lovepreet Singh

Lovepreet Singh

batsman

Full name:Lovepreet Singh
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2023 Teams

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches24
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches24
Innings24
Not outs00
Runs963
Balls Faced25117
Avg4.515.75
SR3653.84
Fours17
Fifties01
Sixies01
Highest652
Hundreds00

Another Players

Raza, Ahmed

Raza, Ahmed

John, Figy

John, Figy

Lakra, Aryan

Lakra, Aryan

Shetty, Adhitya

Shetty, Adhitya

Keswani, Nilansh

Keswani, Nilansh

Khan, Matiullah

Khan, Matiullah

Shah, Khalid

Shah, Khalid

Khan, Aayan

Khan, Aayan

Tandon, Ansh

Tandon, Ansh

Nawaz, Fahad

Nawaz, Fahad