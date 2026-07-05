Luke Doneathy
all rounder
|Full name:
|Luke Doneathy
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|7
|Innings
|10
|1
|Overs
|47.2
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|312
|19
|Wickets
|8
|1
|Avg
|39
|19
|SR
|35.5
|12
|Eco
|6.59
|9.5
|BB
|4
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|7
|Innings
|7
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|188
|24
|Balls Faced
|186
|21
|Avg
|31.33
|8
|SR
|101.07
|114.28
|Fours
|11
|1
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|7
|1
|Highest
|69
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0