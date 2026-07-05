Luke Doneathy

Luke Doneathy

all rounder

Full name:Luke Doneathy

Teams

2023 Teams

Durham

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches117
Innings101
Overs47.22.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs31219
Wickets81
Avg3919
SR35.512
Eco6.599.5
BB41
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches117
Innings74
Not outs11
Runs18824
Balls Faced18621
Avg31.338
SR101.07114.28
Fours111
Fifties20
Sixies71
Highest6912
Hundreds00

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