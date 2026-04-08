Tristan Stubbs News View all If you are interested in knowing everything about the latest achievements of cricketer Tristan Stubbs, we invite you to familiarize yourself with the most relevant information: results of past matches, incidents on the playing field. AI Simulation, PBKS vs DC | KL Rahul and Stubbs script clinical chase in Dharamshala Delhi Capitals keep themselves alive in the playoffs race by defeating Punjab Kings. KL Rahul played a composed innings while Tristan Stubbs gave a finishing touch which powered Delhi Capitals to chase the total, after Punjab Kings made a competitive score. Tristan Stubbs Gloves Controversy Heats Up as Hardik Pandyas Action Raises Questions Tristan Stubbs Why Was Nitish Rana Stopped? Heated Exchange with Umpires Goes Viral Tristan Stubbs LSG vs DC | Twitter goes crazy as Delhi script first away win of IPL 2026 Tristan Stubbs Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Ice cool Stubbs’ heroics with bat sees Proteas equal Afghanistan's Super Over tally

International career

Tristan Stubbs, born on August 14, 2000, is a South African cricketer. He is known for his aggressive batting and useful off-spin bowling. His career has taken off quickly, debuting in 2022, and he has become a key figure in South African cricket across different formats.

2022

June 9, 2022: Stubbs played his first T20I match for South Africa against India. This was his first call-up to the national team.

2023

March 18, 2023: Stubbs played his first ODI match against the West Indies. He scored 6 runs off 10 balls in this game.

October 4, 2024: Stubbs scored his first ODI century against Ireland in Abu Dhabi. He made 112 runs from 81 balls, with 8 fours and 3 sixes. South Africa won the match by 174 runs.

2024

January 2024: Stubbs made his Test debut against India. On this day, he became the first player in 127 years to be dismissed twice on his Test debut.

October 2024: Stubbs scored 106 runs in his first Test century against Bangladesh.

November 2024: He followed that up with another Test century, this time scoring 122 runs against Sri Lanka.

December 26, 2024: Stubbs played his most recent Test match against Pakistan.

T20I Career (as of June 2024)

Stubbs has played 25 T20I matches.

He has scored 373 runs, with an average of 25.

He has hit 27 fours and 17 sixes in T20I matches.

Stubbs was part of the South African squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Leagues Participation

Tristan Stubbs has played in several important franchise leagues. He has shown his skills in both batting and bowling. Below is a summary of his participation in major leagues:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Tristan Stubbs joined the Mumbai Indians in 2022 as a replacement for Tymal Mills. After playing a few games, he was bought by Delhi Capitals in 2024. In his first season with Delhi, Stubbs scored well and helped the team in key moments.

Tristan Stubbs joined the Mumbai Indians in 2022 as a replacement for Tymal Mills. After playing a few games, he was bought by Delhi Capitals in 2024. In his first season with Delhi, Stubbs scored well and helped the team in key moments.

Following his breakout 2024 season, Stubbs was retained by Delhi Capitals in 2025. He proved to be the backbone of their middle order, scoring 300 runs with a remarkable average of 50.00.

Recognizing his immense value, Delhi Capita