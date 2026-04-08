Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs

batsman

Full name:Tristan Stubbs
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):August 14, 2000 (25)
Zodiac Sign:Leo
Height:190 cm
Hometown:Johannesburg, South Africa
Jersey Number:30
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi Capitals

Durham

Hampshire

South Africa

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches116122249
Innings01877
Overs01.047.027.014.0
Balls-----
Maidens00500
Runs020194130127
Wickets00362
Avg0064.6621.6663.5
SR00942742
Eco0204.124.819.07
BB00121
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches116122249
Innings112172144
Not outs01127
Runs6225639794948
Balls Faced101421055931641
Avg620.4539.9341.7825.62
SR60158.4560.5685.28147.89
Fours015696053
Fifties01154
Sixies015131557
Highest67213214480
Hundreds00310

Tristan Stubbs Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

175

DC

DC

179

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

242

DC

DC

195

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

264

PBKS

PBKS

265

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

75

RCB

RCB

77

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

DC

DC

224

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

155

CSK

CSK

159

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

142

KKR

KKR

147

ResultPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

210

DC

DC

216

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

197

RR

RR

193

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

163

DC

DC

203

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultHampshire vs Surrey

Hampshire vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

178

SUR

SUR

174

ResultMiddlesex vs Hampshire

Middlesex vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

126

HAM

HAM

130

ResultHampshire vs Sussex

Hampshire vs Sussex

T20 Blast

Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

173

SUS

SUS

144

ResultSurrey vs Hampshire

Surrey vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

210

HAM

HAM

215

ResultHampshire vs Yorkshire

Hampshire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

155

YOR

YOR

150

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

One-Day Cup

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

Tristan Stubbs News

View all

If you are interested in knowing everything about the latest achievements of cricketer Tristan Stubbs, we invite you to familiarize yourself with the most relevant information: results of past matches, incidents on the playing field.

AI Simulation, PBKS vs DC | KL Rahul and Stubbs script clinical chase in Dharamshala

AI Simulation, PBKS vs DC | KL Rahul and Stubbs script clinical chase in Dharamshala

Delhi Capitals keep themselves alive in the playoffs race by defeating Punjab Kings. KL Rahul played a composed innings while Tristan Stubbs gave a finishing touch which powered Delhi Capitals to chase the total, after Punjab Kings made a competitive score.

Tristan Stubbs05:02 PM, 13 April, 2026

Gloves Controversy Heats Up as Hardik Pandyas Action Raises Questions

Tristan Stubbs04:20 PM, 12 April, 2026

Why Was Nitish Rana Stopped? Heated Exchange with Umpires Goes Viral

Tristan Stubbs01:40 PM, 02 April, 2026

LSG vs DC | Twitter goes crazy as Delhi script first away win of IPL 2026

Tristan Stubbs06:37 PM, 11 February, 2026

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Ice cool Stubbs’ heroics with bat sees Proteas equal Afghanistan's Super Over tally

International career

Tristan Stubbs, born on August 14, 2000, is a South African cricketer. He is known for his aggressive batting and useful off-spin bowling. His career has taken off quickly, debuting in 2022, and he has become a key figure in South African cricket across different formats.

2022

  • June 9, 2022: Stubbs played his first T20I match for South Africa against India. This was his first call-up to the national team.

2023

  • March 18, 2023: Stubbs played his first ODI match against the West Indies. He scored 6 runs off 10 balls in this game.
  • October 4, 2024: Stubbs scored his first ODI century against Ireland in Abu Dhabi. He made 112 runs from 81 balls, with 8 fours and 3 sixes. South Africa won the match by 174 runs.

2024

  • January 2024: Stubbs made his Test debut against India. On this day, he became the first player in 127 years to be dismissed twice on his Test debut.
  • October 2024: Stubbs scored 106 runs in his first Test century against Bangladesh.
  • November 2024: He followed that up with another Test century, this time scoring 122 runs against Sri Lanka.
  • December 26, 2024: Stubbs played his most recent Test match against Pakistan.

T20I Career (as of June 2024)

  • Stubbs has played 25 T20I matches.
  • He has scored 373 runs, with an average of 25.
  • He has hit 27 fours and 17 sixes in T20I matches.
  • Stubbs was part of the South African squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Leagues Participation

Tristan Stubbs has played in several important franchise leagues. He has shown his skills in both batting and bowling. Below is a summary of his participation in major leagues:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Tristan Stubbs joined the Mumbai Indians in 2022 as a replacement for Tymal Mills. After playing a few games, he was bought by Delhi Capitals in 2024. In his first season with Delhi, Stubbs scored well and helped the team in key moments.

Tristan Stubbs joined the Mumbai Indians in 2022 as a replacement for Tymal Mills. After playing a few games, he was bought by Delhi Capitals in 2024. In his first season with Delhi, Stubbs scored well and helped the team in key moments.

Following his breakout 2024 season, Stubbs was retained by Delhi Capitals in 2025. He proved to be the backbone of their middle order, scoring 300 runs with a remarkable average of 50.00.

Recognizing his immense value, Delhi Capita