Mahmudul Hasan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mahmudul Hasan
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|80
|133
|42
|Innings
|128
|122
|26
|Overs
|1694.2
|793.2
|54.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|360
|34
|1
|Runs
|4921
|3743
|420
|Wickets
|139
|107
|6
|Avg
|35.4
|34.98
|70
|SR
|73.13
|44.48
|54
|Eco
|2.9
|4.71
|7.77
|BB
|9
|5
|3
|4w
|5
|1
|0
|5w
|6
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|80
|133
|42
|Innings
|131
|118
|31
|Not outs
|13
|19
|4
|Runs
|2646
|2873
|443
|Balls Faced
|5914
|4134
|481
|Avg
|22.42
|29.02
|16.4
|SR
|44.74
|69.49
|92.09
|Fours
|288
|223
|38
|Fifties
|14
|17
|0
|Sixies
|19
|40
|8
|Highest
|135
|107
|41
|Hundreds
|1
|2
|0