Mahmudul Hasan

Mahmudul Hasan

all rounder

Full name:Mahmudul Hasan
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Gazi Group Cricketers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8013342
Innings12812226
Overs1694.2793.254.0
Balls---
Maidens360341
Runs49213743420
Wickets1391076
Avg35.434.9870
SR73.1344.4854
Eco2.94.717.77
BB953
4w510
5w610
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8013342
Innings13111831
Not outs13194
Runs26462873443
Balls Faced59144134481
Avg22.4229.0216.4
SR44.7469.4992.09
Fours28822338
Fifties14170
Sixies19408
Highest13510741
Hundreds120

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